Kanye West 'Buries' A Fake Pete Davidson In His New Music Video & It's Pretty Disturbing
Ye has a lot of feelings about Kim Kardashian's new man.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Kanye West is not taking his divorce from Kim Kardashian lightly — and he's clearly not happy that she's dating Pete Davidson.
A few hours after a judge declared Kardashian legally single on Wednesday, Ye dropped a new, partially animated music video that shows him burying Davidson and then planting flowers in his head. The video is for Eazy, The Game's new song with Ye.
The Davidson stuff is all done in stop-motion clay animation, but it's pretty clearly him. Kanye even mentions Davidson by name in the song and the captions at the end.
"God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a--," he sings in the video.
In the animation, Ye puts a pillowcase over the fake Pete Davidson and then drives him into the desert, before burying him up to his neck and sprinkling rose seeds on his head. The roses later sprout and West cuts them before loading them into a truck.
He sent a similar truckload of roses to Kardashian's house on Valentine's Day last month.
Kanye can also be seen holding a severed fake head in the video, although it's not the Davidson head.
The video ends with the caption: "Everyone lived happily ever after except
Skete you know who."
"Skete" is the nickname that West has been using to mock Davidson since he started dating his ex.
"JK he's fine," the final caption reads.
Page Six reports that Davidson reactivated his Instagram account for a little less than an hour after the video was live, only to fully deactivate it once more.
That's led to suggestions that he reactivated just to watch the video.
Meanwhile, many people on social media were freaked out and disturbed by Kanye's revenge fantasy.
"So, we are all going to act like Kanye West didn't just publicly threaten to KIDNAP, DECAPITATE AND DRAG the body of Pete Davidson for dating his now EX-wife? Who told this man that he owned the world like wtf?" user @dreaa_mejj wrote on Twitter.
"This is actually so creepy and disturbing," tweeted another user.
The video had over 3.6 million views on Kanye's Instagram account as of Thursday morning, although it likely won't stay there for long. He frequently deletes his posts and there were only two posts on his account as of Thursday.