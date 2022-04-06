Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
the weeknd

The Weeknd Is Replacing Kanye West As Coachella Headliner With Swedish House Mafia

No better way to end The Weeknd at Coachella!

Global Staff Writer
Kanye West. Right: The Weeknd.

Kanye West. Right: The Weeknd.

Laurence Agron | Dreamstime, @theweeknd | Instagram

Kanye West has pulled out of Coachella on Sunday, but Canadian superstar The Weeknd is swooping in to save the day as a last-minute headliner addition.

Ye was initially supposed to headline the music festival, but Coachella announced on Wednesday that The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia will be replacing him for unspecified reasons.

On Monday, the rapper pulled out of his April 17 and 24 appearances without saying why, reported Variety.

Since then, the festival organizers scrambled to get a replacement, and they definitely didn't disappoint.

Coachella-goers will get to see the Swedish House Mafia reunite on stage once again, years after they broke up.

"I'm so looking forward to this moment with Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd finishing out the Sunday night slot this year," Paul Tollett, CEO of Coachella promoter Goldenvoice, said in a statement to Variety.

This will be the second time The Weeknd has headlined Coachella, with his last appearance coming back in 2018.

"Coachella has a special relationship with Abel, and I'm so thankful to have this upcoming performance with these iconic artists all on the same stage," said Tollett.

The Weeknd has had a big week already. He dropped a new music video for his song Out Of Time on Tuesday, featuring Squid Game star Jung Ho-Yeon and a cameo from Jim Carrey.

Now he's playing Coachella.

Even Kanye West's ex-sister-in-law had something to say about the replacement.

Kendall Jenner left a subtle prayer hands emoji under The Weeknd's Instagram post announcing his performance at the festival.

The much-anticipated music festival is coming back to the California desert after a two-year hiatus because of delays caused by the pandemic.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...