The Weeknd Is Replacing Kanye West As Coachella Headliner With Swedish House Mafia
No better way to end The Weeknd at Coachella!
Kanye West has pulled out of Coachella on Sunday, but Canadian superstar The Weeknd is swooping in to save the day as a last-minute headliner addition.
Ye was initially supposed to headline the music festival, but Coachella announced on Wednesday that The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia will be replacing him for unspecified reasons.
On Monday, the rapper pulled out of his April 17 and 24 appearances without saying why, reported Variety.
Since then, the festival organizers scrambled to get a replacement, and they definitely didn't disappoint.
Coachella-goers will get to see the Swedish House Mafia reunite on stage once again, years after they broke up.
"I'm so looking forward to this moment with Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd finishing out the Sunday night slot this year," Paul Tollett, CEO of Coachella promoter Goldenvoice, said in a statement to Variety.
This will be the second time The Weeknd has headlined Coachella, with his last appearance coming back in 2018.
"Coachella has a special relationship with Abel, and I'm so thankful to have this upcoming performance with these iconic artists all on the same stage," said Tollett.
The Weeknd has had a big week already. He dropped a new music video for his song Out Of Time on Tuesday, featuring Squid Game star Jung Ho-Yeon and a cameo from Jim Carrey.
Now he's playing Coachella.
Even Kanye West's ex-sister-in-law had something to say about the replacement.
Kendall Jenner left a subtle prayer hands emoji under The Weeknd's Instagram post announcing his performance at the festival.
The much-anticipated music festival is coming back to the California desert after a two-year hiatus because of delays caused by the pandemic.