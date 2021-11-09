Trending Tags

Kanye West Says He Wants To Squash The Beef With Drake After Years Of Drama (VIDEO)

Ye wants to perform live with Drake for a show next month.

@kanyewest | Instagram, @champagnepapi | Instagram

Kanye West just waved the proverbial white flag to Drake in hopes that the two of them can perform a concert together.

In a video posted on his Instagram on November 8, Ye reads the olive branch statement from his phone as music executive J Prince stands by him.

"I'm making this video to address the ongoing back and forth between myself and Drake," West said. "Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it's time to put it to rest."

Ye wants to set aside their differences now so that the two of them can perform the "two biggest albums of the year" live on stage for a concert next month on December 7 in L.A.

There's going to be a benefit concert dedicated to Larry Hoover, who was convicted for a murder that happened in the '70s and who is serving six life sentences. Hoover was the former head of a Chicago-based gang, the Gangster Disciples, and West has been calling for his release for some time.

"I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride to the side and come together," West said to cap off the video.

Drizzy and Ye have been beefing with each other for years. Back in 2018 rumours of a sordid love affair between Drake and Kanye's soon-to-be-former wife, Kim Kardashian, were making headlines due to the lyrics in Drizzy's "In My Feelings."

Their most recent feuds stemmed from their latest albums Donda and Certified Lover Boy that dropped a week apart from each other, where Ye "leaked" Drake's home address to the world in retaliation.

Drake has not yet responded to Ye's video, but based on the comments on West's IG post, many are hoping the two can make amends.

