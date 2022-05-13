NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
drake

Drake Says He Will See Fans At OVO Fest 'Soon' At A Concert Last Night In Toronto

Are you ready for the possible return of OVO Fest?

Toronto Staff Writer
Drake. Right: Drake concert.

Drake. Right: Drake concert.

@champagnepapi | Instagram, , Emilyb912 | Dreamstime

OVO Fest lovers may have some good news to look forward to after Drake teased the return of the legendary festival on Thursday night in Toronto.

Drake surprised fans at his own live music venue, History, when he joined British rapper Dave on stage for his We're All Alone In This Together North America Tour.

The pair performed Drake's song "Knife Talk" before the 6ix legend delivered a special announcement to the crowd of fans, according to ET Canada.

Video shows that, before exiting the stage, Drake addressed the crowd and said, "I love you with all my heart. They let the city back open, so I will see you at OVO Fest soon."

While no official dates, announcements, or tickets for OVO Fest 2022 have been released, fans have already taken to Twitter to share their excitement.

"Drake announced OVO Fest is back.. & I will be there," one Twitter user wrote.

Another Twitter user said, "Drake announcing that OVO Fest is happening again is probably the best part of this whole year."

Plenty of fans are on the edge of their seats waiting for more details to be released.

"Drake chose violence yesterday with the vague ovo fest mention," one person wrote. "yeaaa ehh that’s how you're movin broski? seen seen trynna link there stylll. Fix up with the announcement fam."

This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...