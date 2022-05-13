Drake Says He Will See Fans At OVO Fest 'Soon' At A Concert Last Night In Toronto
Are you ready for the possible return of OVO Fest?
OVO Fest lovers may have some good news to look forward to after Drake teased the return of the legendary festival on Thursday night in Toronto.
Drake surprised fans at his own live music venue, History, when he joined British rapper Dave on stage for his We're All Alone In This Together North America Tour.
The pair performed Drake's song "Knife Talk" before the 6ix legend delivered a special announcement to the crowd of fans, according to ET Canada.
Video shows that, before exiting the stage, Drake addressed the crowd and said, "I love you with all my heart. They let the city back open, so I will see you at OVO Fest soon."
While no official dates, announcements, or tickets for OVO Fest 2022 have been released, fans have already taken to Twitter to share their excitement.
"Drake announced OVO Fest is back.. & I will be there," one Twitter user wrote.
Another Twitter user said, "Drake announcing that OVO Fest is happening again is probably the best part of this whole year."
Plenty of fans are on the edge of their seats waiting for more details to be released.
"Drake chose violence yesterday with the vague ovo fest mention," one person wrote. "yeaaa ehh that’s how you're movin broski? seen seen trynna link there stylll. Fix up with the announcement fam."
