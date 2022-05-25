Drake Crashed A Bridal Shower In Montreal This Weekend & There's Footage To Prove It (VIDEO)
"We just came to say hi."
It seems like Drake was in a festive mood this weekend as he was caught stopping by a bridal shower in Montreal and hitting up a local pub, much to the delight of fans.
The rapper was spotted briefly dropping in on Instagram influencer Catherine Hamel's big day as she celebrated with friends at the Ritz-Carlton hotel on Sunday, May 22.
"We just came to say hi," Drizzy can be heard saying to a group of females.
In an interview for Narcity Quebec, Sabrina Adams told Izabelle Bee that she arranged the whole thing for her best friend Catherine.
Adams revealed that the "little surprise" made the bride-to-be very happy and said she pulled it off with help from a few mutual connections she shares with the Toronto legend. She also noted that it was very nice of him to stop by.
Drake apparently stood in the hallway outside of the reception hall for about ten to fifteen minutes where he shook hands with the bride-to-be and met several people celebrating the event.
The rapper was also spotted at Ziggy's Pub on Crescent Street the same day and snapped a pic with the owner. In the photo, Drake can be seen holding a hat that hilariously says, "Ziggys Pub Montreal's Best Sh*thole."
The pub doesn't seem to be mad about it though as they uploaded the photo to Facebook with the caption, "Just another Sunday night at Ziggy's!"
They told Narcity Quebec that Drake is very generous and took the time to take pictures with everyone who wanted one.
Sounds like he had a tres bon weekend!
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.