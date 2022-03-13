Drake Handed Out A Stack Of Cash To A Random Fan While On Vacay & It's Pretty Wild (VIDEO)
Must be nice! 💰
Drake was recently spotted on vacation in Turks and Caicos, and it seems like he was feeling pretty generous.
The Canadian rapper and Jack Harlow were seen living it up in the Caribbean, and Drizzy's pretty wild giveaway was caught on video.
"Drake gave a random fan $10k while in Turks and Caicos," says the caption on the Instagram account that shared the moment.
In the video, a person can be seen holding a fat stack of bills while someone shouts, "Oh, my God!"
Drake and the person shared a hug before the camera cut.
As well as giving away that $10,000, he also gave away an even bigger stack of cash to a local in partnership with a crypto betting platform.
"Me and @jackharlow blessing the island on behalf of @stake my fav thing in the world is to try and change someone’s day week month or year," he captioned a post on Instagram.
After asking an employee at the hotel to help them place some bets, Drizzy asked him what he would do with some money if they won. The man said that he would do something with his three kids as well as use some of it to enhance his music career.
When they won their bet, Drake handed him a whopping $20,000.
"God's plan man, it's God's plan," the man said, which is a reference to the rapper's 2018 hit.
This isn't the first time Drake's handed out stacks of cash. Back in December, the 6ix icon was spotted driving around Toronto giving away money.
"Damn why cant I run into Drake," commented someone on the Turks and Caicos giveaway video. Mood!
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.