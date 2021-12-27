Drake Apparently Handed Out Stacks Of Cash To People In Toronto On Christmas Day (VIDEO)
Now that's a nice gift! 💰💰💰
Merry Christmas, Toronto! The 6ix icon Drake was apparently seen handing out stacks of cash around Toronto on Christmas Day, and honestly, it looks pretty wild.
In a video posted to Twitter by @raptvcom, it looks like Drake can be seen handing over a fat stack of the twenties to a person standing beside his car.
"Oh my god, this is crazy," somebody can be heard saying.
"Thank you, bro," said another as Drake's car began pulling away. "Appreciate it, guys. Take care."
"@Champagnepapi giving away racks for Christmas. Life's f*cking unreal man. Legend of the city," the person wrote on the video.
It seems as though Drizzy had a wonderful holiday as he posted a sweet video to his Insta of himself and his son Adonis, along with another little one giggling while they climbed all over the award-winning rapper's head and torso.
"I'm going to get up," he warned as he slowly did a pushup with the two kids clinging to his neck.
But, according to a poll conducted by Ipsos, Drake should be on Santa's naughty list this year, although perhaps Father Christmas would feel differently if he was on the receiving end of Drizzy's generous cash gifts.
Only 7% of people think Drake has been good this year, while 14% think he should be on the naughty list, said the findings published on December 24.
He's not the only one who Canadians think should get a lump of coal in their stocking, either. While 14% of the people sureyedthink that Bieber should be on the nice list, 17% said he should also be on the naughty list.
Better luck for our Canadian boys next year!
