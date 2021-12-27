Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - People
drake

Drake Apparently Handed Out Stacks Of Cash To People In Toronto On Christmas Day (VIDEO)

Now that's a nice gift! 💰💰💰

Drake Apparently Handed Out Stacks Of Cash To People In Toronto On Christmas Day (VIDEO)
@champagnepapi | Instagram

Merry Christmas, Toronto! The 6ix icon Drake was apparently seen handing out stacks of cash around Toronto on Christmas Day, and honestly, it looks pretty wild.

In a video posted to Twitter by @raptvcom, it looks like Drake can be seen handing over a fat stack of the twenties to a person standing beside his car.

"Oh my god, this is crazy," somebody can be heard saying.

"Thank you, bro," said another as Drake's car began pulling away. "Appreciate it, guys. Take care."

"@Champagnepapi giving away racks for Christmas. Life's f*cking unreal man. Legend of the city," the person wrote on the video.

It seems as though Drizzy had a wonderful holiday as he posted a sweet video to his Insta of himself and his son Adonis, along with another little one giggling while they climbed all over the award-winning rapper's head and torso.

"I'm going to get up," he warned as he slowly did a pushup with the two kids clinging to his neck.

But, according to a poll conducted by Ipsos, Drake should be on Santa's naughty list this year, although perhaps Father Christmas would feel differently if he was on the receiving end of Drizzy's generous cash gifts.

Only 7% of people think Drake has been good this year, while 14% think he should be on the naughty list, said the findings published on December 24.

He's not the only one who Canadians think should get a lump of coal in their stocking, either. While 14% of the people sureyedthink that Bieber should be on the nice list, 17% said he should also be on the naughty list.

Better luck for our Canadian boys next year!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

These Canadian Celebs Made The Nice List But Justin Bieber Might Be Getting A Lump Of Coal

Someone's been naughty this year!

@simuliu | Instagram, @justinbieber | Instagram

He's making a list, he's checking it twice! According to a new poll, Justin Bieber might be more on the naughty side than the nice.

On December 23, Ipsos released the findings of a poll conducted between December 10 and 15 where 1,001 Canadians were asked whether certain public figures should be on Santa's naughty or nice list, and it didn't fare well for some Canadian icons.

Keep Reading Show less

Drake Just Got A New Tattoo & It's A Heartwarming Tribute To Virgil Abloh (PHOTO)

Abloh died in November from a rare form of cancer.

@virgilabloh | Instagram, @champagnepapi | Instagram

Drake just got some fresh ink, and it was done in honour of late fashion designer Virgil Abloh.

Los Angeles-based artist and founder of Ganga Tattoo, Joaquin Ganga, shared on his Instagram the micro-realistic tattoo he did for Drake. According to Complex, the piece was inspired by one of Abloh's most iconic fashion shows with Louis Vuitton in Paris back in 2018, where he launched a kite onto the menswear catwalk.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Huge Openings In Ontario That Were Kind Of A Big Deal This Year

Zellers came back from the grave, Drake got into the weed business, and more!

Hudson Bay, @daveshotchicken | Instagram

The year is almost over and it's been pretty iconic for new and old businesses opening up across the province.

Ontario has seen it all from Drake's very own cannabis dispensary and the revival of Zellers to mini IKEAs and even a phallic-shaped waffle house.

Keep Reading Show less

Drake Responded To A TikToker's Spot-On Impression Of Him & It's Actually Uncanny (VIDEO)

She nailed his NBA speech. 😂

@champagnepapi | Instagram

If your dream is to receive clout from Drake, then prepare to spend hours of your life nailing down a word-for-word impression of him on TikTok because that's the ticket, folks.

TikToker @yojairyjaimee, who has over 540K followers on the platform, managed to get a shout-out from Drizzy himself after posting an uncanny recreation of the rapper's famous NBA speech made weeks before the Raptors won the championship.

Keep Reading Show less