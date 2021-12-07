Drake Withdrew His Grammy Noms & He's Not The Only Canadian To Have Beef With The Awards
He had some choice words for them last year, too. 😳
It looks like Drake's not too pleased with the Grammys (again)!
According to Variety, the Canadian artist recently withdrew his two 2021 Grammy nominations for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance.
Drizzy hasn't made any public statement over why he made this decision, but he's been vocal in the past about his displeasure with the award show.
Back in 2020, he spoke out about The Weeknd's album getting snubbed on his Instagram story.
"I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards," he said about his fellow Canadian not getting a single nomination.
"This is a great time for somebody to start something new that we can build up over time and pass on to the generations to come," Drake continued.
The Weeknd also had some choice words about the situation at the time.
The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency...— The Weeknd (@The Weeknd) 1606264148
"The Grammys remain corrupt," he tweeted last year. "You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency..."
They weren't the only two Canadians to be upset with the Grammys in recent years. Justin Bieber also voiced his frustration about his album being nominated in the pop category instead of R&B.
"Changes was and is an R&B album. It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album which is very strange to me," he wrote on Instagram in 2020. "I grew up admiring R&B music and wished to make a project that would embody that sound. To be clear I absolutely love Pop music it just wasn’t what I set out to make this time around."
"Please don’t mistake this as me being ungrateful, these are just my thoughts take em or leave em," he captioned the post. "Thank you to the people who fought for me to even have any noms."
It certainly seems that our Canadian guys have a complicated relationship with the Grammys!
