Travis Scott & Drake Are Being Sued By Astroworld Victims Over The Deadly Crowd Crush

One victim accused them of inciting "mayhem" with Drake's surprise appearance.

@champagnepapi | Instagram

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Victims are suing Travis Scott and Drake over the deadly Astroworld festival in Texas, where eight people died and more were injured during a crowd surge.

One lawsuit accuses the pair of inciting "mayhem" by exciting the crowd with Drake's surprise appearance on stage. Lawyer Thomas J. Henry now claims to be representing several victims in the case, and he's put out a call for more victims to contact him.

"There is no excuse for the events that unfolded at NRG stadium on Friday night," Henry said in a statement. "There is every indication that the performers, organizers, and venue were not only aware of the hectic crowd but also that injuries and potential deaths may have occurred."

The lawsuit is targeting Scott, Drake, the concert venue, and entertainment company Live Nation. It accuses them of negligence, and it's looking for about $1 million in damages.

Another victim is suing Scott, Live Nation and the concert's promoter, among others, after he was "trampled" and seriously injured, CNN reports.

Scott hasn't addressed the lawsuits but he did say that he's "absolutely devastated" by the deaths in an Instagram story. He also promised to support the victims' families.

Drake hasn't said anything about the stampede or the lawsuits as of Monday morning.

"Heartbroken for those lost and impacted at Astroworld last night," Live Nation said in a statement on Saturday. "We will continue working to provide as much information and assistance as possible to the local authorities as they investigate the situation."

Houston officials described the stampede as a "mass casualty incident" on Friday night.

Several people were crushed or trampled in the chaos. Scott stopped the performance about 40 minutes after the first injuries were reported.

Houston Police are investigating the incident.

