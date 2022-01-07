Drake Reportedly Partied It Up On A Yacht For NYE With Jake Paul & So Many Other Celebs
The year-end bash reportedly had 500 people in attendance.
Well, it looks like one famous Torontonian had fun on New Year's Eve, as Drake was spotted partying on a massive yacht.
According to Page Six, Drake rang in the new year with several celebrities in St. Barts. Some of the star-studded attendees apparently included Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeff Bezos, Dua Lipa, Mike Tyson, and Jake Paul.
The soiree was reportedly hosted by "club king" Richie Akiva, Ernesto Bertarelli, and Darren Dzienciol, and started with dinner but moved to a sprawling 315-foot, $150 million yacht called Vava II around 1:30 a.m.
Other guests also included Scott Disick, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, and Dixie D'Amelio. Meek Mill and Lil Baby performed for the A-list guests, according to Page Six.
As for how many people were there, well, it was apparently way more than what Ontario currently allows for indoor gatherings (which is currently capped at five people.)
A reported 500 guests were in attendance, and the year-end party went on well into New Year's Day, until 9 or 10 a.m., according to a Page Six source.
A few days into 2022, Drake posted pictures of himself diving right into cerulean blue ocean waters and enjoying a tropical paradise with some friends.
TMZ reports, however, that the Toronto-based rapper flew out of St. Barts the day after the swanky New Year's Eve party, as he was spotted at the Gustaf III Airport in St. Jean, a small airport on the island.