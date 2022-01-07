Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - People
Drake

Drake Reportedly Partied It Up On A Yacht For NYE With Jake Paul & So Many Other Celebs

The year-end bash reportedly had 500 people in attendance.

Drake Reportedly Partied It Up On A Yacht For NYE With Jake Paul & So Many Other Celebs
@jakepaul | Instagram, @champagnepapi | Instagram

Well, it looks like one famous Torontonian had fun on New Year's Eve, as Drake was spotted partying on a massive yacht.

According to Page Six, Drake rang in the new year with several celebrities in St. Barts. Some of the star-studded attendees apparently included Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeff Bezos, Dua Lipa, Mike Tyson, and Jake Paul.

The soiree was reportedly hosted by "club king" Richie Akiva, Ernesto Bertarelli, and Darren Dzienciol, and started with dinner but moved to a sprawling 315-foot, $150 million yacht called Vava II around 1:30 a.m.

Other guests also included Scott Disick, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, and Dixie D'Amelio. Meek Mill and Lil Baby performed for the A-list guests, according to Page Six.

As for how many people were there, well, it was apparently way more than what Ontario currently allows for indoor gatherings (which is currently capped at five people.)

A reported 500 guests were in attendance, and the year-end party went on well into New Year's Day, until 9 or 10 a.m., according to a Page Six source.

A few days into 2022, Drake posted pictures of himself diving right into cerulean blue ocean waters and enjoying a tropical paradise with some friends.

TMZ reports, however, that the Toronto-based rapper flew out of St. Barts the day after the swanky New Year's Eve party, as he was spotted at the Gustaf III Airport in St. Jean, a small airport on the island.

From Your Site Articles

The Grammys Are Being Postponed For A Second Year & This Time It's Because Of Omicron

Rough news for a show that's already beefing with Drake and The Weeknd.

@recordingacademy | Instagram

It's official; the Grammys are being postponed for a second year in a row because of the pandemic, and this year's culprit is the Omicron variant.

The Recording Academy issued a news release on January 5 announcing the decision to postpone the 64th annual Grammy Award Show that had been scheduled for January 31.

Keep Reading Show less

Drake Apparently Handed Out Stacks Of Cash To People In Toronto On Christmas Day (VIDEO)

Now that's a nice gift! 💰💰💰

@champagnepapi | Instagram

Merry Christmas, Toronto! The 6ix icon Drake was apparently seen handing out stacks of cash around Toronto on Christmas Day, and honestly, it looks pretty wild.

In a video posted to Twitter by @raptvcom, it looks like Drake can be seen handing over a fat stack of twenties to a person standing beside his car.

Keep Reading Show less

These Canadian Celebs Made The Nice List But Justin Bieber Might Be Getting A Lump Of Coal

Someone's been naughty this year!

@simuliu | Instagram, @justinbieber | Instagram

He's making a list, he's checking it twice! According to a new poll, Justin Bieber might be more on the naughty side than the nice.

On December 23, Ipsos released the findings of a poll conducted between December 10 and 15 where 1,001 Canadians were asked whether certain public figures should be on Santa's naughty or nice list, and it didn't fare well for some Canadian icons.

Keep Reading Show less

Drake Just Got A New Tattoo & It's A Heartwarming Tribute To Virgil Abloh (PHOTO)

Abloh died in November from a rare form of cancer.

@virgilabloh | Instagram, @champagnepapi | Instagram

Drake just got some fresh ink, and it was done in honour of late fashion designer Virgil Abloh.

Los Angeles-based artist and founder of Ganga Tattoo, Joaquin Ganga, shared on his Instagram the micro-realistic tattoo he did for Drake. According to Complex, the piece was inspired by one of Abloh's most iconic fashion shows with Louis Vuitton in Paris back in 2018, where he launched a kite onto the menswear catwalk.

Keep Reading Show less