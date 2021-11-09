Trending Tags

Leo DiCaprio Made Jeff Bezos' Girlfriend Swoon & The Billionaire Had The Best Reaction

Find someone who looks at you the way Lauren Sánchez looks at Leo. 😍

2Cool2Blog | Twitter, JeffBezos | Twitter

Money can buy you a lot of things, but sometimes it's no match for raw star power.

Jeff Bezos found that out last Saturday, after the occasional richest man in the world introduced girlfriend Lauren Sánchez to Leonardo DiCaprio at a gala event in L.A.

Sánchez was absolutely starstruck by the Oscar-winning actor, and a video shows her totally forgetting about Bezos beside her.

Just watch her body language in this viral six-second clip.

The internet definitely noticed her lack of chill, with more than 18 million people watching Leo's moment with Sánchez.

Bezos also noticed the video, but it seems like the Amazon founder was already primed with a response.

On Monday he reacted to the video by tweeting a photo of himself leaning on a sign.

"Danger! Steep cliff. Fatal drop," the sign reads in all caps.

"Leo, come over here, I want to show you something..." Bezos wrote in his tweet.

Bezos' sense of humour clearly survived the summer, when his trip to space made him the butt of many penis jokes.

The gag definitely beats some of the other things Bezos could've done to DiCaprio, like send him the Revenant bear via Prime delivery or launch him into space on a Blue Origin rocket.

Still, as many pointed out, Leo can probably say goodbye to same-day shipping for the next little while.

