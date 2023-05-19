Jeff Bezos' $500M Yacht Includes An Apparent Tribute To GF Lauren Sanchez & It's So Extra
Come on, Jeffrey!
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, clearly occupies a prime position in his heart, and now she's also got a prime position on the front of his $500-million superyacht.
Bezos and Sanchez were photographed lounging on his new yacht during a voyage in May, and many social media users felt like they were seeing double.
That's because the bronze figurehead on the front of the ship looks a whole lot like Sanchez — if she were some sort of carved wooden sea goddess.
\u201cJeff Bezos Superyacht Figurehead Compared to GF Lauren Sanchez https://t.co/V6YETbJQYT\u201d— TMZ (@TMZ) 1684494015
Bezos, 59, and Sanchez, 53, took the yacht on a trip around the Spanish island of Mallorca in mid May.
They didn't post any photos of the ship on social media, but Backgrid captured photos of him walking around shirtless and her in a bikini on the deck.
\u201cBad Boy Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez waste no time having their very first pec-off on Jeff's new $500 million superyacht: https://t.co/k4A4AOVO5U\u201d— OutKick (@OutKick) 1684437000
Backgrid also took the pics of the Sanchez-like figurehead on the ship, although local media have also photographed the ship at ports around Spain's Balearic Islands.
Bezos' yacht is called the Koru, which is the Māori word for a coiled fern meant to symbolize the way life both changes and stays the same, according to the Encyclopedia of New Zealand.
Bezos seemingly kept that theme in mind when he commissioned the Sanchez-like figurehead on the prow of the ship, because the statue is wearing a necklace with the curled Koru symbol on it.
The Amazon founder hasn't shared exact details behind the figurehead on his ship, but the resemblance to Sanchez is pretty clear.
Who is Jeff Bezos' girlfriend?
Jeff Bezos has been dating former reporter Lauren Sanchez since 2019. The couple went public after he split from his now-ex wife, MacKenzie Scott, that same year.
Bezos has not remarried since the divorce although he did put Sanchez on the front of his superyacht, so that's certainly a hint that things are going well. Sanchez also has a major hand in the Amazon founder's philathropic efforts.
MacKenzie Scott married school teacher Dan Jewett in 2022 and filed for divorce from him less than a year later.
How much does Jeff Bezos' yacht cost?
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos reportedly spent an estimated $500 million on his Koru superyacht, according to Business Insider and others, although the exact price tag has not been released.
The yacht was built by a Dutch company called Oceano in Rotterdam, although it was so big that the builders had to ask the city to dismantle a historic bridge so they could get it out to sea. The request didn't go over well and Oceano ultimately found another way to get it out.
How big is Jeff Bezos' yacht?
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' super yacht, originally called Y721 and now dubbed the Koru, is one of the biggest private vessels in the world. It measures 417 feet (127 metres) long, according to the industry experts at Boat International.
The yacht has three masts measuring between 65-85 metres high, the outlet reports.