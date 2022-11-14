Jeff Bezos Will Donate Most Of His Wealth & Here's How Much He Could Give Everyone On Earth
Come on Jeffrey, you can do it!
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says he plans to donate most of his wealth within his lifetime, and we've got a few ideas about what he could do with it.
Bezos, 58, and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez recently spoke about their plans to give away his massive fortune in a sit-down interview with CNN.
"The hard part is figuring out how to do it in a levered way," he said. "It's not easy. Building Amazon was not easy. It took a lot of hard work, a bunch of very smart teammates, hard-working teammates, and I’m finding — and I think Lauren is finding the same thing — that charity, philanthropy, is very similar."
This marks the first time Bezos has actually talked about donating his entire fortune -- a move that other billionaires such as Warren Buffet and Bill Gates have already committed to doing before they die.
However, while Gates has pledged to put his massive Microsoft fortune into health initiatives such as fighting malaria, Bezos wasn't quite as specific. He's also got that rocket business, Blue Origin, and the potential purchase of an NFL team on the table, so who knows how much he'll have left over if he spends on those things.
Here's what you need to know about Bezos and his plan to donate most of his cash before he dies.
What is Jeff Bezos' net worth?
Jeff Bezos' net worth was an estimated $124.1 billion on Monday, according to Forbes' live tracker.
Is Jeff Bezos the richest man in the world?
Bezos is no longer the richest man in the world. He's actually No. 4 on the Forbes list behind Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault and Gautam Adani. Bezos trails Adani by about $23 billion.
How much money could Jeff Bezos give everyone on Earth?
The Earth's population was projected to hit $8 billion before the end of 2022.
That means that if Bezos divided his $124.1 billion up equally, he could give everyone on Earth US $15.50. That's enough to order a pizza or buy an entree at a decent restaurant.
However, you'd have to spend a bit more to get the free one-day shipping on Amazon.
Who is Jeff Bezos' girlfriend?
Bezos spoke to CNN for the first time with his new partner, Lauren Sanchez, at his side. The two have been dating since 2019, when he split from his wife MacKenzie Scott. She got 25% of Amazon in the divorce and has since given away more than $12 billion, Forbes reports.
Sanchez was a reporter in Los Angeles before she and Bezos got together.
"We can be kind of boring," she said of her relationship with Bezos.
"Never boring," Bezos added in that same CNN chat.
Who is Jeff Bezos donating his money to?
Bezos has already given large chunks of his net worth to causes that fight climate change. For instance, he's pledged $10 billion over a decade to his own charity, the Bezos Earth Fund.
He didn't tell CNN exactly how he'll give away the rest of his money, and it sounds like he's still trying to work that out.
"There are a bunch of ways that I think you could do ineffective things," he said. "So you have to think about it carefully and you have to have brilliant people on the team."
When Bill Gates pledged to give away his money, he earmarked most of it for his own charity, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
So will Bezos generously give all of his money to the charity with "Bezos" in its name? We'll just have to wait and see.
Is Jeff Bezos buying the Washington Commanders NFL team?
Bezos was coy when asked about reports that he and Jay-Z were looking into buying the Washington Commanders NFL team, which recently went up for sale.
"I've heard that buzz," he told CNN, without actually answering the question.
"I do like football," Sanchez added. "I'm just going to throw that out there for everyone."
Bezos pointed out that he grew up in Houston, Texas, and that he played football there as a child.
"It is my favorite sport," he said. "So we'll just have to wait and see."