Leonardo DiCaprio Was Spotted With Model Eden Polani, 19 & At Least The Jokes Never Get Old

Titanic came out long before she was born 🤯

leonardodicaprio | Instagram, edenpolanii | Instagram.

Leonardo DiCaprio has once again been spotted with a new woman, and surprise surprise, she’s way younger than him.

The actor has a history of dating women who are much younger than him, and now he's been spotted with 19-year-old model Eden Polani, reported the Daily Mail.

The two were seen getting cozy with one another at the release party for Ebony Riley's new EP in Los Angeles, despite their 29-year-age gap.

Photos from the event show DiCaprio sporting a bomber jacket and a baseball cap, while Polani wore a gray pinstripe suit.

The two haven't confirmed that they are dating, but the outing has stoked speculation about it -- especially since Leo clearly has a type.

Polani is not the only woman that the 48-year-old actor has been spotted with in recent months.

Following his break up with Camila Morrone, DiCaprio has been romantically linked to models Gigi Hadid and Victoria Lamas.

DiCaprio and Morrone broke up right after the model turned 25, and people online did not hold back from poking fun at the situation, saying she got too old for him.

Now that he’s been spotted with an even younger woman, the Twitter jokes are only getting better.

One Twitter user joked that DiCaprio might even want to disassociate from the Titanic movie, now that it's turned 25 years old this year.

“Leonardo DiCaprio is about to remove himself from the titanic movie now that it turned 25,” read the tweet, followed by a screenshot of a google search showing the movie's release date.

Another Twitter user wrote, “Leonardo DiCaprio is 50 dating a 19-year old…” before quoting the song United In Grief by Kendrick Lamar, which says, “that is a predator.”

“Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend is so young her high school experience was interrupted by COVID-19,” wrote another user.

Others are not so impressed and think the matter is beyond jokes now since the girl is only a teenager.

“At this point, I can’t even join in on the jokes anymore, if Leonardo DiCaprio is approaching 50 and dating a teenager, then he is an actual sexual predator, let’s be clear,” said one tweet, which received over 309,000 likes.

Another person pointed out that “she would’ve been 9 when The Wolf Wall Street came out.”

Yikes.

To be clear, there's nothing illegal about DiCaprio's dating habits, despite some of the jokes about it.

It seems like Leonardo DiCaprio is getting hit with a lot of heat over his dating life, and people are no longer letting “type” slide.

So does DiCaprio have a new girlfriend?

We'll find out when we see his date at the Oscars next month!

