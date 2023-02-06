Leonardo DiCaprio Was Spotted With Model Eden Polani, 19 & At Least The Jokes Never Get Old
Titanic came out long before she was born 🤯
Leonardo DiCaprio has once again been spotted with a new woman, and surprise surprise, she’s way younger than him.
The actor has a history of dating women who are much younger than him, and now he's been spotted with 19-year-old model Eden Polani, reported the Daily Mail.
The two were seen getting cozy with one another at the release party for Ebony Riley's new EP in Los Angeles, despite their 29-year-age gap.
Photos from the event show DiCaprio sporting a bomber jacket and a baseball cap, while Polani wore a gray pinstripe suit.
The two haven't confirmed that they are dating, but the outing has stoked speculation about it -- especially since Leo clearly has a type.
Polani is not the only woman that the 48-year-old actor has been spotted with in recent months.
Following his break up with Camila Morrone, DiCaprio has been romantically linked to models Gigi Hadid and Victoria Lamas.
DiCaprio and Morrone broke up right after the model turned 25, and people online did not hold back from poking fun at the situation, saying she got too old for him.
Now that he’s been spotted with an even younger woman, the Twitter jokes are only getting better.
One Twitter user joked that DiCaprio might even want to disassociate from the Titanic movie, now that it's turned 25 years old this year.
“Leonardo DiCaprio is about to remove himself from the titanic movie now that it turned 25,” read the tweet, followed by a screenshot of a google search showing the movie's release date.
\u201cleonardo dicaprio is about to remove himself from the titanic movie now that it turned 25\u201d— Hurt CoPain (@Hurt CoPain) 1675644830
Another Twitter user wrote, “Leonardo DiCaprio is 50 dating a 19-year old…” before quoting the song United In Grief by Kendrick Lamar, which says, “that is a predator.”
\u201cleonardo dicaprio is 50 dating a 19 year old...\u201d— \u2933Izhy\u2b3f (@\u2933Izhy\u2b3f) 1675523307
“Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend is so young her high school experience was interrupted by COVID-19,” wrote another user.
\u201cLeonardo DiCaprio\u2019s girlfriend is so young her high school experience was interrupted by COVID 19.\u201d— Rohita Kadambi (@Rohita Kadambi) 1675665151
Others are not so impressed and think the matter is beyond jokes now since the girl is only a teenager.
\u201cLeonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid\u2019s PR relationship seems to have come to an end he\u2019s immediately went back to dating teenagers. \n\nThis girl Eden Polani is 19 born in 2004\u201d— \u2728\ud835\udc9e\ud835\udcc7\ud835\udcce\ud835\udcc8\ud835\udcc9\ud835\udcb6\ud835\udcc1 \ud83c\udf19 (@\u2728\ud835\udc9e\ud835\udcc7\ud835\udcce\ud835\udcc8\ud835\udcc9\ud835\udcb6\ud835\udcc1 \ud83c\udf19) 1675532536
“At this point, I can’t even join in on the jokes anymore, if Leonardo DiCaprio is approaching 50 and dating a teenager, then he is an actual sexual predator, let’s be clear,” said one tweet, which received over 309,000 likes.
\u201cat this point I can\u2019t even join in on the jokes anymore, if leonardo dicaprio is approaching 50 and dating a teenager, then he is an actual sexual predator let\u2019s be clear\u201d— faye (@faye) 1675604867
Another person pointed out that “she would’ve been 9 when The Wolf Wall Street came out.”
\u201cSo apparently Leonardo DiCaprio is now dating a 19 year old.. that\u2019s a bit creepy if it\u2019s true cos I swear he\u2019s about 50 years old, she would\u2019ve been 9 when The Wolf Wall Street came out.\u201d— Benny James (@Benny James) 1675689060
Yikes.
To be clear, there's nothing illegal about DiCaprio's dating habits, despite some of the jokes about it.
It seems like Leonardo DiCaprio is getting hit with a lot of heat over his dating life, and people are no longer letting “type” slide.
So does DiCaprio have a new girlfriend?
We'll find out when we see his date at the Oscars next month!
