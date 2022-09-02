Mia Khalifa Mocked Leonardo DiCaprio's Latest Breakup & Said 'Maybe His Girls Outgrow Him'
She even called him a "manchild."
The internet has been abuzz following Leonardo DiCaprio's recent breakup. He has been accused of not dating women beyond their 25th birthdays, and the latest public figure to weigh in on this raging pop culture conversation is Mia Khalifa.
The former adult film star and present-day social media icon did not hold back by paging the Oscar-winning actor on social media. Following his recent breakup with Camila Morrone, she went as far as calling him "a 47-year-old manchild."
In a Wednesday night Twitter rant, Mia Khalifa said, "Maybe it's not Leo dumping his girls as soon as they turn 25, maybe his girls outgrow him when their brain fully forms at 25, and they realize they don't want to be with a 47-year-old manchild."
And although Khalifa's views are rooted in psychological studies -- which have established that an average adolescent's prefrontal cortex (the part of the human brain which prohibits impulsive decision-making) is not fully formed until you turn 25 -- a handful of DiCaprio's fans still attacked her the tweet.
They defended the Wolf Of Wall Street actor by telling Khalifa that his love life was "none of our business."
"Or maybe he just hasn't found the right woman…everyone dates dozens in their lives just with celebrities you see every breakup. Clooney dated a lot until he found his true love," wrote another Twitter user.
However, there were also plenty of people who agreed with Khalifa's argument.
It's no secret that DiCaprio has a history of dating only younger women, which was only further highlighted after his recent breakup with actress Morrone.
The timing of his break up with Morrone didn't help his case either, as she had just turned 25 in June earlier this year.
One Twitter user even shared a graph about his dating timeline, which shows that "he continues to get older, and his girlfriends never age above 25."
\u201cThis Leonardo DiCaprio graph where he continues to get older and his girlfriends never age above 25 lives rent-free in my head.\u201d— Sarah Lerner (@Sarah Lerner) 1661904607
If you think Khalifa's tweet was savage, you should see some of the other memes that have been going around since the breakup was announced.
Here are some of the funnier ones:
\u201c\u201cwill you still love me when i\u2019m no longer young and beautiful?\u201d\n\nleonardo dicaprio:\u201d— taylor (not swift) (@taylor (not swift)) 1661898696
\u201cLeonardo DiCaprio once his girlfriend\u2019s brain finishes development\u201d— mrs knightley (@mrs knightley) 1661902204
\u201cbartender: this scotch is my favorite, it's aged twenty fi----\n\nleonardo dicaprio: [spits it out]\u201d— kai\u2122 (@kai\u2122) 1662021759
\u201ctitanic turns 25 this year at which point i assume leonardo dicaprio will no longer want to be in it\u201d— Tom Neenan (@Tom Neenan) 1661925634
Here's hoping DiCaprio redeems himself and breaks the cycle of only dating younger women in the future.
Who knows; maybe he'll pull a George Clooney move and is able to find his own Amal some day.