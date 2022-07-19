Mia Khalifa Says Joining The Army Is 'Worse' Than OnlyFans & TikTok Is Divided Over It
"You're selling your body to the government."
Former porn actress-turned OnlyFans star Mia Khalifa says that if you're going to use your body to make a living, sex work is definitely better than joining an army.
It might sound like an apples-to-oranges comparison, but Khalifa had plenty to say about it during a recent interview with late-night host Ziwe Fumudoh, which has since blown up on TikTok.
Khalifa appeared on Fumudoh's talk show on Showtime earlier this month, but her one response has racked up more than 2 million views over the last several days while sparking plenty of discussion online.
"So we have OnlyFans, and then we have the sex work industry, and then we have, like, actors," Fumudoh says in the clip. "Is there a difference between these industries, or are we all fundamentally selling our body in some way?"
"Honestly, I think that selling your body — if we're going by that definition — being in the army is worse than being on OnlyFans," Khalifa says in the interview. "You're selling your body to the government."
@ziwe
i asked mia khalifa if there is a difference between the s3x w0rk industry and hollywood #fyp #miakhalifa #ziwe
The army comment might seem like a weird flex, but Khalifa has had a brush with the military in her past. The Lebanese-born, American-raised influencer went to Massanutten Military Academy as a teenager.
She later became one of the most-searched porn stars on the planet, despite spending only “three months” in that industry in 2014-2015. She has since become an outspoken influencer and OnlyFans model on her social media platforms.
Still, TikTok opinion has been split over her comments ever since she made them.
"Mia single-handedly dismantling the concept of war," wrote on top commenter.
"I mean... where's the lie," said another.
"SHE AIN'T WRONG," added a third.
"You've clearly never served or worked a blue collar job if you think those people aren't selling their bodies," another person chimed in.
Other users were simply left scratching their heads.
"Bro what is that logic," said one person.
"She don't have a point wat y'all talking abt," wrote another.