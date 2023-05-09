Mia Khalifa Blasted A Guy's Tattoo Of Her Face & She Said It's 'Extremely Unsettling'
"Please stop."
Influencer and OnlyFans star Mia Khalifa took a break from her recent U.K. lovefest to blast someone’s tattoo on Instagram, where she pleaded with fans to stop putting her face in ink.
The former porn performer reposted a video showing a man with a fresh tattoo of her face on his back, and she clearly wasn't into it.
“Please stop getting tattoos of me,” she wrote in the post on her Instagram stories. “It is extremely unsettling, and none of them have been from after my nose job.”
@miakhalifa | Instagram
The original video was posted by what appears to be a tattoo chain with locations in India and Canada. Several linked accounts have since shared her comments without adding to them.
Apparently all press is good press!
Khalifa shot to porn mega-stardom after a brief months-long stint in the adult industry in 2014, and she became the most-searched performer on Pornhub in 2015.
The 30-year-old from Lebanon has since moved on to become a critic of the industry and the sexual exploitation of women — a stance that earned her an invite to speak at Oxford University last week.
She's also been sharing plenty of pics from her U.K. visit in recent days, where it looks like she had an absolute blast.
Khalifa got a nose job after her porn career ended, which might explain why some people are still using her old pics for their tattoos.
She revealed the details of that cosmetic change in an Instagram post in 2020.
"I wanted to still look like myself, just with a softer more feminine version of my nose," she explained at the time.
Khalifa currently boats tens of millions of followers across Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and her OnlyFans account. That means if you're looking for an updated photo of her, there are many places to find them!
- TikToker's Husband Buys Apology Birkin After Spotting Ex-Porn Star Mia Khalifa On Honeymoon ›
- Mia Khalifa Tore Into Guys Who Go For Much Younger Girls & Said They're 'Severely Lacking' ›
- Mia Khalifa Says Joining The Army Is 'Worse' Than OnlyFans & TikTok Is Divided Over It ›
- Mia Khalifa Was 'Humbled' To Speak At Oxford & She Had The Best Response To The Backlash ›