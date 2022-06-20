TikToker's Husband Buys Apology Birkin After Spotting Ex-Porn Star Mia Khalifa On Honeymoon
He later filmed a video featuring the former porn star and his wife.
TikToker Lya Mariella has a new Birkin thanks to her husband, and former porn star Mia Khalifa.
Mariella posted a video on her account, where she's drinking wine while explaining in a text that her husband had spotted Khalifa and got 'way too excited.'
The caption: "Not okay"
The video, which now has 2.8 million views caught Khalifa's attention as well. She even commented, "Girl my man was on his phone the whole time, I say we throw them all away and go shopping tomorrow."
"I’m currently at Hermes (sic) across the street 😏 feel free to meet me here!" replied Mariella to Khalifa in the comments.
"Good, he owes you a Birkin (sic)," Khalifa said back.
The following video posted by Mariella is in response to Khalifa's Birkin comments, where she is showing off her shiny new Birkin.
@lyamariella
Reply to @miakhalifa just over here trying to make you proud 😘 #birkin #fyp #birkinbag #hermes #hermesbirkin #miakhalifa #paris #hermesparis #girlthings
Sometime later, Mariella posted a third video; this time with Khalifa's participation though.
"I'm here at the christening of the Birkin... we're not going to dunk it in water because we don't do that to a Birkin," joked Khalifa. "This was the best meeting ever and also her husband that we were talking s**t about is the one filming this right now," she added.
"What a time to be alive," replied Mariella, as both the women hugged.
@lyamariella
Couldn’t have done it without ya babe 🫶@miakhalifa #birkin #fyp #birkinbag #hermes #paris #honeymoondiaries #miakhalifa #godmother #parisshopping
Khalifa, who was also humored by the situation, shared a screenshot of one of Lya's videos on Twitter.
"This influencer staying at my hotel in Paris posted a TikTok feeling bad cause her man was excited to see me walk by at dinner last night, and this morning he bought her a birkin to make up for it. A *BIRKIN*!!", said the caption.
She later posted a funny TikTok video featuring all three of them. It shows Mariella being angry and the husband giving her the Birkin, in Khalifa's presence.
Well, who knew Mia Khalifa could have this effect on newlyweds, too!