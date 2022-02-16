Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

A TikTok User Tracked Every Time His Fiancée Yelled At Him & He's Getting So Many Red Flags

He took $1 off her Valentine’s gift for every incident 😬

Global Staff Writer
A TikTok User Tracked Every Time His Fiancée Yelled At Him & He's Getting So Many Red Flags
@iisaac.ramirez | TikTok

If you had a dollar for every time you argued with your partner, how much money would you have?

A man on TikTok took the opposite approach for Valentine's Day this year, and his unusual way of tracking his fiancée's temper is sparking a lot of feelings on social media.

User Isaac Ramirez says he put aside the equivalent of $360 last year for his partner's Valentine's gift. Then he started tracking how often she "yelled at him" and removed $1 from the fund each day it happened.

When the time came to buy his fiancee a gift, Ramirez says he had just $40 left in the fund.

He explains the whole scheme in a pair of TikTok videos that have been watched more than 9 million times so far.

"I saved myself $320," he writes in one video.

The clip shows Ramirez's Valentine's fund in one envelope and the subtracted cash in another envelope that reads "Treat Yourself King."

"Next time be nice," said the caption to one of the videos. The other one said: "Now all she's getting is flowers and chocolates."

@iisaac.ramirezz

Next time, be nice #MACChallengeAccepted #GetTheWChallenge #TeamofTomorrow


Millions have watched his videos, but not necessarily because they were inspired. Instead, many people saw the move as a relationship red flag, and they were not sympathetic in the comments.

"Yeah because punishing people for emotions is definitely the way to a healthy relationship," said one person in the comments.

"I'm no expert, but is this a healthy way to behave in a relationship?" said a second person.

"Y’all are more upset about him taking money from her gift than potential emotional abuse," added another.

Many saw the whole situation as a red flag and suggested the couple should break up.

Ramirez eventually posted a third video in response to those who suggested he add $1 "every time she did something nice."

"She did my laundry yesterday, but she still yelled at me, so her total is at $39.50," said the narration, sparking a new round of angry comments.

Ramirez's latest video shows what they actually bought each other for Valentine's Day. According to the video, he bought her some Ariana Grande perfume while she bought him a laptop and a Playstation 5.

@iisaac.ramirezz

She yells a lot but she’s a good gift giver 🥺 #LaysGoldenDuet #SoFiBreakUpChallenge #MACChallengeAccepted @iisaac.ramirezz

"Now I feel bad," he wrote. "She yells a lot but she's a good gift giver."

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

canadian tiktok

A TikToker Is Going Around Guessing The Majors Of Students At UBC & They're So On Point

"What's a common stereotype about your major?"

campuscrawl | TikTok

A Canadian TikToker is walking around the UBC campus guessing students' college majors, and some of the reactions are hilarious.

Hosted by Hafu Go, the videos are a part of a series called Campus Crawl, and are posted to the Campus Crawl TikTok account.

Keep ReadingShow less

A 4-Year-Old Ontario Boy Undergoing Cancer Treatment Was Sent Over 100 Valentines

One letter was sent from a stranger all the way in Washington, D.C.

Courtesy of Randi-Leigh Pomerleau

This year, a brave little boy and his caretakers had an extraordinarily sweet Valentine's Day.

Four-year-old Jackson Twain has received over 100 valentines while undergoing cancer treatment in Toronto.

Keep ReadingShow less

Olympian Simone Biles Got Engaged to NFLer Jonathan Owens & Her Diamond Is Better Than Gold

She's out here getting a 💍 while everyone else is chasing 🥇

Simone_Biles | Twitter

Start ringing the wedding bells, because Simone Biles is engaged!

Biles and boyfriend Jonathan Owens announced their engagement with a series of adorable photos on social media Tuesday, after the Houston Texans player popped the question on Valentine's Day.

Keep ReadingShow less

A Woman Hosted A Tinder Blind Date Party On Valentine's Day & Recorded The Chaos On TikTok

"Best party of all time? I think yes!"

@cassidynashdavis | TikTok

Some may be convinced Valentine's Day is way more fun for single people than it is for couples, and this TikToker just helped confirm that.

TikToker Cassidy Davis just followed through on a wild idea that she floated on TikTok earlier this year, which involved inviting a bunch of friends over with blind dates they met on Tinder for Valentine's Day.

Keep ReadingShow less