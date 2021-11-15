Canadian TikTokers Say These Are Their Must-Have Gifts For The Holiday Season
I'll take one of each, please. 🎁
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
There can be a lot to think about during the holidays between stocking stuffers and holiday decor to splurge-worthy gifts for those you really care about.
If you're still racking your brain for gift ideas, you can check out these 11 products that popular Canadian TikTokers have on their wish lists. It might just give you the inspiration you need to finish up (or finally start, we're not judging!) your holiday shopping this year.
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)
Price: $239.99
Details: Sonia Ong rules the #MomTok hashtag on TikTok. This year, she's hoping for the newest AirPods, saying that "Life with four kids is busy, so I welcome every opportunity to go hands-free. And six hours of listening time on a single charge means one less thing to worry about."
$239.99 On AMAZON CANADA
Apple Watch Series 7
Price: $529.99
Details: Samantha and Madeleine Caleon are twins who have made their mark on TikTok by hopping on all of the latest trends. This year, they're hoping for Apple Watches and say, "We work out almost every day and an Apple Watch is the perfect gadget to keep track!"
$529.99 On AMAZON CANADA
Drunk Elephant C-Firma Fresh Day Serum
Price: $103
Details: Spencer West has a huge range of talents and uses TikTok to share his personal experience as an LGBTQ+ and disabled content creator. This year, he's hoping for the luxurious Drunk Elephant C-Firma Fresh Day Serum. He says, "I am someone who has had acne since puberty, so skincare has always been important to me. As I've gotten older, it has also become a ritual of self-care, especially at bedtime, as it signals to my nervous system that it's time to wind down."
$103 On SEPHORA
Sonos Roam Speakers
Price: $229
Details: Josh Zilberberg is known for his hilarious "Thank Yew" videos on TikTok and is hoping for a Sonos speaker this holiday season. He says, "Music is such an important part of my life — I'm always listening to music — dancing around my house — and the fact that a quality speaker which has great sonic and acoustic ability has Alexa built-in is a bonus!"
$229 On SONOS
Floating Moon Lamp
Price: $109 (
$199)
Details: Matt and Omar are a fashionable couple on TikTok who are wishing for the Aysu floating moon lamp. They both think it would be a gorgeous addition to their bedroom — and how could it not be? The lamp you've probably seen on TikTok is actually sold out right now, but you can get something similar on Amazon Canada for $149.99.
$109 On AYSU
Dyson Airwrap
Price: $699.99
Details: Lauren Meeker is an avid traveller and adventure seeker who's wishing for the Dyson Airwrap this holiday season. She says, "Every time I watch hair tutorials on TikTok they seem to include the Dyson Air Wrap! While pricing is a bit steep, there's a general consensus on the app that it's 100% worth it for how well it styles hair and avoids extra heat damage."
$699.99 On DYSON CANADA
Nike Shoes
Price: $85+
Details: Kristie Sita is a TikToker who posts fun fitness content and shares her day-to-day life as a disabled athlete. For the holidays this year, she's hoping for a pair of Nike runners because "Runners are one of the first things I notice on TikTok videos! I'll use these in all my daily training videos."
$85+ On NIKE
LEVOIT Air Purifier
Price: $149.99
Details: Tai Aladejebi who posts fashion content on TikTok is hoping for an air purifier to add to his home. Reviewers on Amazon Canada love this particular one especially because it connects to WiFi and pairs with Alexa for a super easy and accessible experience.
$149.99 On AMAZON CANADA
Sunset Projection Lamp
Price: $26.99 (
$29.99)
Details: Based in Toronto, Naomie Leanage creates all kinds of engaging lifestyle content. This year, she's hoping for the viral sunset lamp to go with her existing galaxy light. "The sunset lamp would be a great addition to my collection to set up a dreamy atmosphere while I read or journal."
$26.99 On AMAZON CANADA
The Always Pan
Price: $125 (
$195)
Details: Torri Webster is all over TikTok posting about the latest fashion and beauty trends. This holiday season, she's wishing for the Always Pan from Our Place. She says, "As someone who is not very skilled in the kitchen, this pan is my dream...Downtown condo living means having no space for storage, but this chic pan can act as my hero on the cooktop and double as a cute accessory to my kitchen. I saw someone cook with this pan and style it on TikTok, and now I *need* it."
$125 On OUR PLACE
Sony A7C Camera
Price: $2,698
Details: Matthew James Duffy is a professional baker and chef who is wishing for a new camera this holiday season. He says the Sony A7C is just the thing to help level up his videos!