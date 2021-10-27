These Amazon Canada Stocking Stuffers Are Fun, Fresh & Under $15

Trending Tags

Waking up early on Christmas morning to find dozens of little goodies in my stocking is a tradition that holds strong, even though I'm a full-blown adult now.

Every year my partner and I manage to sneak tons of little stocking stuffers into the house without the other knowing. The best part is how inexpensive it always ends up being, despite how epic the haul is.

Along with advent calendars and cozy gift ideas, you'll want to start thinking about what treats to stock up on so you're prepared to fill up those stockings on or before Christmas Eve. Luckily, Amazon Canada has a ton of festive options that won't break the bank.

Gourmet Village Mini Hot Chocolate Packets

Price: $1.49

Details: These best-selling hot chocolate packets are absolutely adorable and an awesome budget-friendly stocking stuffer idea to add to your list. You might want to grab a pack of candy cane hot chocolate toppers, too, while you're at it.

Bottle Opener Carabiner 

Price: $3.95

Details: This handy carabiner doubles as a bottle opener, so your friend or family member never be without one.

Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray

Price: $14.94

Details: Let's face it: we could all use a bathroom refresher spray! Grab a bottle of Poo-Pourri's original scented spray to toss in their stocking as a cheeky gift.

ZEMTAC Mini Pop Push It Fidget Keychain 

Price: $7.99

Details: Shoppers love fidgeting with this pop and push keychain. This sensory gadget feels just as satisfying as popping bubble wrap and can help keep their hands busy when they're anxious, stressed or trying to focus.

Below The Belt Ball Deodorant 

Price: $11.62

Details: This hilarious stocking stuffer idea will keep them feeling fresh all winter long.

Lindt Lindor Assorted Chocolates

Price: $8.77

Details: What even are the holidays without a box of delicious chocolates? You can grab an assorted box of 13 to add to anyone's stocking (even your own!).

Burt's Bees Deluxe Care Trio Holiday Gift Set

Price: $14.98

Details: Help keep their lips hydrated this winter with a Burt's Bees holiday set. This trio includes an exfoliator, lip oil and balm tint.

Viking Revolution Beard Oil Conditioner

Price: $14.99

Details: This beard oil can refresh their facial hair and soothe their itchy skin this winter. It's made with argan and jojoba oil and has a subtle sandalwood scent they'll love.

Crate 61 Oatmeal & Shea Soap 

Price: $11.95

Details: This trio of soothing soap will keep their skin feeling soft and hydrated all winter long. It's vegan and fragrance-free so it's suitable for those with sensitive skin.

$11.95 On AMAZON CANADA

Faux-Leather Printed Hand Sanitizer Holder Keychain

Price: $7.50

Details: This cute hand sanitizer case doubles as a keychain, so they'll always have their bottle handle. It comes with an empty bottle, too, so they can refill it as they please.

Spa Luxetique Shea Butter Hand Cream Gift Set

Price: $14.99

Details: This set comes with six travel-sized hand creams, so you can open the box and hand them out separately or stash them all into one person's stocking.

$14.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Harry Potter PEZ Candy Dispenser

Price: $14.43 ($15.99)

Details: Calling all Harry Potter fans! Get nostalgic this holiday season with this adorable Harry Potter PEZ dispenser. It comes with two packs of PEZ candies, too.

Cosrx Acne Pimple Master Patch (3-Pack)

Price: $12.95

Details: These super popular pimple patches will suck the dirt out of their spots overnight! Each pack comes with 24 patches in small, medium and large sizes.

Kitsch Satin Hair Scrunchies (5-Pack)

Price: $11.99

Details: Help them keep their luscious locks from breaking with a pack of satin hair scrunchies. It's more gentle than a typical hair elastic while still keeping their hair from falling in front of their face.

PopSockets PopGrip

Details: If they don't already have one, add a PopSocket phone grip to their holiday stocking this year. They come in a ton of different designs that'll work with or without a phone case.

Garnier Skinactive Micellar Cleansing Eco Pads

Price: $10.49

Details: This pack of reusable beauty pads can keep them from repurchasing disposable pads over and over again.

20-In-1 Snowflake Multi-Tool

Price: $11.99

Details: This cute multi-tool will come in handy when they need to give something a quick fix. It has a tiny hole on one of the prongs if they want to attach it to their keychain.

TEOYALL Beauty Sponge Blender Container

Price: $10.99

Details: These adorable beauty blender cases will keep any makeup lover's blenders from gathering dust and dirt.

St. Ives Facial Scrub In Pink Lemon & Mandarin Orange

Price: $4.77

Details: This cult-favourite exfoliator will help scrub away dull skin to reveal a softer and glowing complexion.

ThermoPro Instant Read Meat Thermometer 

Price: $11.89 ($16.99)

Details: If they don't already have a thermometer, this budget-friendly option is a great option to include in their stocking this year.

Duckish Body Balm Stick Bundle

Price: $14.99

Details: These body balm sticks are awesome little stocking stuffers. They're made with shea butter and will glide over any dry areas on the skin.

$14.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Natural Boar Bristle Beard Brush 

Price: $14.99

Details: This beard brush can be used to massage their face, style their beard or slather up their shaving cream for a luxurious at-home shave.

Super Soft Silicone Face Cleanser & Massager Brush

Price: $9.99

Details: These silicone face scrubbing pads will help them get all of their makeup off at the end of the day. Each one has a little handle that makes it easy for them to hold.

