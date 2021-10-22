11 Canadian Brands You Can Shop At For The 2021 Holidays
As per the Retail Council of Canada's annual Holiday Shopping Survey, 2021 holiday shopping in Canada is expected to be particularly hectic this year.
So, if you haven't already started thinking about gift ideas, now might be the time to start brainstorming!
If you want to shop locally this holiday, we've gathered 11 Canadian brands you can support whether it's in-store or online. The best part is that most of them have awesome gift guides on their website to help you narrow down what you're looking for.
Jenny Bird
Details: Based out of Toronto, Jenny Bird creates stunning jewellery that won't cost you a fortune. From bold to delicate, there are a lot of styles to choose from, including a variety of monograms that could be a great personalized gift.
Sisters Sage
Details: This brand carries self-care and wellness products made using traditional indigenous ingredients. It was founded by sisters Lynn-Marie and Melissa-Rae Angus, who share Gitxaala, Nisga'a and Metis heritage. Their $7 bath bombs and $10 soaps would make great stocking stuffers!
Dynamite Clothing
Details: Dynamite Clothing is a part of a Montreal-based company called Groupe Dynamite — which also founded the trendy clothing store Garage. They've got a bunch of cute stuff, including cozy sweatsuits and lounge sets that are great gift options.
Umbra
Details: Based out of Toronto, Umbra sells stylish home decor that won't break the bank. You can check out their best sellers for gift inspo starting at just $5.
Simons
Details: Simons was originally founded in Quebec City back in 1840, but has since expanded to several provinces across Canada. From super stylish home decor to cozy sweaters, you can find tons of gifts for everyone on your list.
DAVIDsTEA
Details: Originally from Montreal, DAVIDsTEA is a great place to start if you're on the hunt for holiday gifts. They even have a few tea advent calendars that are worth checking out.
Indigo
Details: Did you know Indigo started out as a bookstore in Burlington, Ontario? If you're eager to start shopping, you can check out their holiday gift shop for all sorts of ideas.
Mejuri
Details: Based in Toronto, you can find tons of minimalist jewellery that anyone would be happy to receive as a gift this year. You can check out these personalized gifts for something extra special.
Saje Wellness
Details: This popular Vancouver-based wellness brand has everything anyone needs for some stellar aromatherapy. You can check out their best-selling products for awesome gift ideas starting at just $10.
Matt & Nat
Details: Matt & Nat is another Montreal-based shop that Canadians swear by. They carry vegan leather bags, footwear and accessories that'll make a great gift for all your environmentally-conscious pals.
Frank And Oak
Details: Founded in Montreal, Frank And Oak is a fashion brand that cares about sustainability. You can check out their winter accessories, starting at $29.50, for gifts that'll keep everyone bundled up this season.