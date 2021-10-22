Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals
holiday shopping

11 Canadian Brands You Can Shop At For The 2021 Holidays

Who could ever be disappointed in a gift from one of these stores? 🎁

11 Canadian Brands You Can Shop At For The 2021 Holidays
@maisonsimons | Instagram, @frankandoak | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

As per the Retail Council of Canada's annual Holiday Shopping Survey, 2021 holiday shopping in Canada is expected to be particularly hectic this year.

So, if you haven't already started thinking about gift ideas, now might be the time to start brainstorming!

If you want to shop locally this holiday, we've gathered 11 Canadian brands you can support whether it's in-store or online. The best part is that most of them have awesome gift guides on their website to help you narrow down what you're looking for.

Jenny Bird

Details: Based out of Toronto, Jenny Bird creates stunning jewellery that won't cost you a fortune. From bold to delicate, there are a lot of styles to choose from, including a variety of monograms that could be a great personalized gift.

Find It On JENNY BIRD

Sisters Sage

Details: This brand carries self-care and wellness products made using traditional indigenous ingredients. It was founded by sisters Lynn-Marie and Melissa-Rae Angus, who share Gitxaala, Nisga'a and Metis heritage. Their $7 bath bombs and $10 soaps would make great stocking stuffers!

Find It On SISTERS SAGE

Dynamite Clothing

Details: Dynamite Clothing is a part of a Montreal-based company called Groupe Dynamite — which also founded the trendy clothing store Garage. They've got a bunch of cute stuff, including cozy sweatsuits and lounge sets that are great gift options.

Find It On DYNAMITE CLOTHING

Umbra

Details: Based out of Toronto, Umbra sells stylish home decor that won't break the bank. You can check out their best sellers for gift inspo starting at just $5.

Find It On UMBRA

Simons

Details: Simons was originally founded in Quebec City back in 1840, but has since expanded to several provinces across Canada. From super stylish home decor to cozy sweaters, you can find tons of gifts for everyone on your list.

Find It On SIMONS

DAVIDsTEA

Details: Originally from Montreal, DAVIDsTEA is a great place to start if you're on the hunt for holiday gifts. They even have a few tea advent calendars that are worth checking out.

Find It On DAVIDSTEA

Indigo

Details: Did you know Indigo started out as a bookstore in Burlington, Ontario? If you're eager to start shopping, you can check out their holiday gift shop for all sorts of ideas.

Find It On INDIGO

Mejuri

Details: Based in Toronto, you can find tons of minimalist jewellery that anyone would be happy to receive as a gift this year. You can check out these personalized gifts for something extra special.

Find It On MEJURI

Saje Wellness

Details: This popular Vancouver-based wellness brand has everything anyone needs for some stellar aromatherapy. You can check out their best-selling products for awesome gift ideas starting at just $10.

Find It On SAJE WELLNESS

Matt & Nat

Details: Matt & Nat is another Montreal-based shop that Canadians swear by. They carry vegan leather bags, footwear and accessories that'll make a great gift for all your environmentally-conscious pals.

Find It On MATT & NAT

Frank And Oak

Details: Founded in Montreal, Frank And Oak is a fashion brand that cares about sustainability. You can check out their winter accessories, starting at $29.50, for gifts that'll keep everyone bundled up this season.

Find It On FRANK AND OAK

From Your Site Articles

Amazon Canada Has A Sale On KitchenAid Products & It's Just In Time For Soup Season

Get up to 44% off hand mixers, choppers and more! 🥣

@kitchenaid_ca | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're on the hunt for new kitchen products that'll upgrade your cooking, you're in luck! Amazon Canada is currently having a sale on select KitchenAid products.

Keep Reading Show less

14 Plaid Clothes & Home Decor Items You Can Buy Because It's The Ultimate Pattern For Fall

Check out these cozy PJs, throw blankets and shackets. 👀

Amazon Canada, Ardene

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Fall is one of the most stylish seasons around and you probably already started to swap your bed sheets for warmer flannels and buy a new pair of boots in preparation.

Keep Reading Show less

15 Cozy Gifts You Can Get In Canada For That Person Who Is Always Freezing

Heated slippers? Yes, please.

Urban Outfitters

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're looking for cozy gift ideas for the 2021 holidays, you'll appreciate these cute, practical and snuggly products. I mean, who doesn't love to curl up inside when the temperature drops?

Keep Reading Show less

Holiday Shopping Is Expected To Be More Intense This Year & Here's When It'll Be Busiest

So many people are planning to start shopping for Christmas gifts in October!

@cftoeatoncentre | Instagram, FedExCanada | Twitter

Have you already started thinking about holiday shopping? If not, you might want to start because new data shows that the busiest time for getting gifts during the season is almost here.

The Retail Council of Canada (RCC) has released its annual Holiday Shopping Survey of Canadians across the country and it turns out that not only are people shopping early but they're also planning to spend way more money than last year.

Keep Reading Show less