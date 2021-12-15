Trending Tags

9 Eco-Friendly Gifts From Small Businesses In Toronto Your Loved Ones Will Appreciate

Thoughtful, useful and cute? Yes, please. 🙌

9 Eco-Friendly Gifts From Small Businesses In Toronto Your Loved Ones Will Appreciate
Pretty Clean Shop, The RE Place

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're still looking for thoughtful gifts to finish up your holiday shopping, you can find a bunch of really cute stuff from local businesses in Toronto.

While surfing the usual big-box store websites may seem like the easiest way to shop, you'd be surprised by how simple it can be to shop locally, too! You can shop online and find same or next-day delivery at many ma and pa shops in Toronto.

That being said, here are nine eco-friendly gifts from small businesses in Toronto that your loved ones will appreciate this holiday season.

eco+amour Vanilla Bean Soy Candle

eco+amour

Candles are pretty much foolproof when it comes to holiday gifts. This deliciously-scented candle is hand-poured in a reusable vessel they can bring back to eco+amour to have refilled.

eco+amour
$15
Buy Now

Fellow Carter Everywhere Mug

The RE Place

Help your loved one cut down on single-use coffee cups by gifting them this stylish tumbler. It'll keep their hot drinks piping for up to 12 hours and their cold beverages icy for 24. It comes with a leak-proof lid that'll save them from dribbles and spills while they're on the go.

Fellow
$42
Buy Now

Lavender Fields Forever Gift Set

Pretty Clean Shop

Treat them to a calming at-home spa experience with this lavender fields gift set. It comes with lavender shower steamers, a bar of lavender, rose petal and calendula soap, hand cream, and a bottle of Pretty Clean Shop's signature essential oil blend they can add to a diffuser or hot bath.

Pretty Clean Shop
$46
Buy Now

SOLIDS Wool Dryer Balls

Pretty Clean Shop

These adorable wool dryer balls will prevent static and speed up their drying time, all without plastic or excess packaging. Get a single ball for $7 or a set of three for $20.

SOLIDS
$7+
Buy Now

Zero-Waste Starter Kit: Clean Kitchen

Pretty Clean Shop

This zero-waste starter kit will kickstart their eco journey in the kitchen this holiday season. It includes a reusable Swedish sponge, vegetable brush, dishwashing brush, three beeswax wraps, and 500-millilitres of hand and dish soap in a refillable mason jar.

Pretty Clean Shop
$52
Buy Now

Green & Frugal Vanilla Mint Body Scrub

Green & Frugal

This luxurious body scrub is freshly made in small batches by Green & Frugal. It's jam-packed with nourishing ingredients, including avocado oil and shea butter. You can also get a mini size for just $4.50.

Green & Frugal
$11
Buy Now

Earthology Beeswax Food Wraps

eco+amour

If they're environmentally conscious, they'll love this reusable and eco-friendly alternative to plastic wrap. You can get three packs for $25 or five packs for $30, and each pack includes small, medium and large wrap sizes.

Earthology
$25+
Buy Now

Holiday Clean Kitchen Gift Set

Pretty Clean Shop

Set them up with an eco-friendly kitchen cleaning set with three styles to choose from. It comes with a reusable Swedish sponge cloth, tea towel, bamboo dish brush and four vegan sponges.

Pretty Clean Shop
$38
Buy Now
