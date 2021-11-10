Supporting Local Businesses In Toronto Just Got A Whole Lot Easier & Here's How
We have a new way to connect with ✨local✨ shops.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
As an avid shopper, I've often felt a tense dichotomy between wanting to shop locally and giving in to the convenience of big box stores. As much as I try to support local businesses, I'm definitely guilty of online shopping a lot of the time because, well, it's easy.
When I found out that we were implementing Narcity Market, I couldn't have been happier. The goal of this platform is to eliminate the conflict consumers face when deciding between convenience and local. The solution? Marry the two ideas by making it more convenient to shop locally online.
So, what is Narcity Market?
Narcity Market is a new platform that promotes local brick-and-mortar shops. It's currently operating in Toronto with plans to include more Canadian cities in the future. Through the Market, you can find small shops in your own neighbourhood and purchase products directly online. From games and puzzles to jewelry and home decor, you can find a ton of awesome things to buy without leaving your house (winter IS coming, after all!).
Why does it exist?
We teamed up with Nishe, a company that set out to get rid of the convenience vs. community ultimatum. The task at hand was figuring out how to make supporting local businesses easier and more accessible. So, they implemented a platform that's user-friendly, convenient and community-oriented. You won't find any chains, big box stores or online-only businesses here.
How does it work?
Thanks to Nishe, Narcity Market is super easy to use. If you're looking for a specific product, just type it into the search bar and peruse the results. If you want to browse gift ideas or bestsellers, you can scan collections that are curated by category. You can also shop specific stores to have a look at all the products they offer.
If you purchase items from multiple stores, the Market will automatically create separate carts for you. Local delivery is available in most cases, and you can choose curbside pickup, too. Just keep in mind that shipping and delivery options will vary from store to store.
Do you have a small business in Toronto?
If you have a brick-and-mortar store and a website for your business, you can sign up through Nishe to be automatically featured on Narcity Market for FREE!