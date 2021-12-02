Trending Tags

Everything That Trended On Etsy This Year & What Canadians Can Look Forward To Buying In 2022

"Personalized gifts" was the most-searched term of the year.

@thehappinessstore.ca | Instagram, @rockymtnwoodcraft | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

While it can be convenient to shop at big-box stores, there's something heartwarming about supporting a small, local business and Etsy is one of the biggest online marketplaces for just that. Etsy recently published a report on the biggest trends of 2021 and what shoppers can look forward to in 2022.

"Personalized gifts" was the most-searched term of the year as people looked for unique presents to give their loved ones for all occasions and holidays. On Etsy, you can find thousands of personalized items from engraved cutting boards to pet portraits to funny candles.

The Etsy colour of the year was emerald green and we totally get why. It's such a beautiful jewel shade that looks great on every skin tone, like these handmade earrings for $34.40 from TheHappinessStoreCA, a Toronto vendor. Shoppers are likely going to find a lot more colourful, personalized products heading into 2022.

People seemed to love vintage home decor with "70s lighting" seeing a whopping 344% increase in searches this year.

Pop-punk fashion saw a comeback, too, alongside surges for items like spiked collars, fishnets, plaid and studded belts. Talk about a throwback!

Coming out of lockdown, searches for hosting items like serving trays and back-to-school items like kids masks soared this year and will likely pick up more steam going into the new year.

Other popular searches included colourful wedding items, DIY kits, eco-friendly items and resume templates.

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

