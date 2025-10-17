Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

7 trendy jewellery styles that'll make a glam gift for your fave fashion girlie this year

Chic and meaningful accessories to wrap up (or wear) this season.

Two stylish women laughing. Right: Two necklaces and two pairs of earrings arranged on a white background.

These stylish looks won't miss.

Courtesy of Peoples Jewellers
Sponsored Content Contributing Writer

Jewellery is always a good idea when it comes to gifting. It’s personal, versatile and has a way of making everyday outfits feel special. The right piece of jewellery becomes part of someone’s daily routine — something they reach for again and again.

This season, trends are all about mixing, layering and adding meaning to your look. And, if you want to thrill the fashionista in your life, this is the direction to go in. Think ring stacks, curated necklaces, or pieces personalized with initials and charms.

For over 100 years, Peoples Jewellers has been helping Canadians make moments special with fine jewellery, and their wide range of necklaces, rings, earrings and more makes embracing the latest looks simple to this day.

So, whether you’re shopping for someone else or giving yourself a well-deserved gift, you can lean into these surefire trends for an unforgettable present.

Lab grown diamonds

A woman in front of a lake smiles while wearing delicate jewellery made with lab grown diamonds. Right: Lab grown diamonds used in a bracelet, ring, earrings and a necklace.

Lab grown diamonds are bringing timeless style into the future.

Courtesy of Peoples Jewellers

Lab grown diamonds are having a major moment — they’re 100% conflict free, just like every diamond from Peoples Jewellers, and every bit as stunning as their natural counterparts. It’s no surprise they’ve become a top choice for jewellery lovers who value both timeless sparkle and a modern sensibility.

Check out Peoples Jewellers’ Shooting Star collection to see why these lab grown diamonds are in demand. Sleek, fashion-forward and endlessly dazzling, the pieces make a thoughtful gift for anyone ready to shine.

Stacking rings

A smiling woman holds her hands in front of her face, on her fingers are multiple stacked rings. Right: Four delicate rings.

Turn your hands into a gallery with a curated collection of stacked rings.

Courtesy of Peoples Jewellers

Stacking rings let you mix, match and style your own story. Experiment with dainty rings and unique placements to tap into the delicate, star-kissed effect that's endlessly customizable.

Peoples Jewellers' stacking rings span a whole range of styles — from romantic, jewel-studded rings to understated, classic bands — so you can discover your perfect combination.

Layered necklaces

A woman in an orange dress wearing three necklaces. Right: Four differently weighted necklaces arranged on a white background.

Stylish stacking is not just for rings.

Courtesy of Peoples Jewellers

Layered necklaces add instant polish to any outfit, whether it’s a cozy sweater or a little black dress. The key to curating your own unique look is mixing lengths and styles for that effortless, styled-but-not-trying-too-hard vibe to suit any mood or occasion.

Peoples offers chic necklaces designed for layering, making it simple to build a collection that works for everyday wear or special occasions.

Charms & charm jumbles

A woman in a blush-coloured jacket wearing customized charm necklaces. Right: Necklace charms on a white background.

A charm collection is a stylish and meaningful gift.

Courtesy of Peoples Jewellers

Charm jewellery is back in a big way and delivers peak personalization. Charm jumbles, where multiple meaningful pendants are worn on one necklace, are particularly popular. And when a new celebration comes around, you can gift a new charm that's sure to delight.

Check out the charm collections at Peoples Jewellers to explore the possibilities. Think initials, symbols or fun motifs that reflect your giftee’s personality.

Personalized nameplates & initials

A woman wears three necklaces, one of which is her initials. Right: Two personalized necklaces and a personalize bracelet.

This is a classic for a reason.

Courtesy of Peoples Jewellers

Few gifts feel more special than jewellery with your name or initials. It’s a style that’s been trending for years and shows no sign of slowing down.

At Peoples, you’ll find nameplates and initial pendants that are modern, sleek and easy to style with other pieces, making them a keepsake and an everyday staple.

Ear party looks

A woman shows off multiple piercings in her ear, each with a different ring. Right: A collection of different earring styles.

Channel that stacking energy into this fun trend that's super versatile.

Courtesy of Peoples Jewellers

Curated ear stacks are one of the most playful trends out there. Also known as an "ear party," this mix of studs, hoops, and crawlers shows off personality and style in one glance.

Peoples has earrings that let you build a unique look, whether it’s a few subtle studs or a bold multi-pierced moment. It’s the perfect way to give a gift that feels modern and fun.

Everyday gold

A woman smiles while wearing a gold ring, three gold necklaces and two gold bracelets. Right: A collection of yellow gold jewellery on a white background.

Yellow gold jewellery is eternally wearable and stylish.

Courtesy of Peoples Jewellers

Gold never goes out of style, but right now the trend is all about versatile, everyday pieces you can wear year-round. Think high-quality items that add a little shine to any outfit.

Peoples Jewellers has yellow gold styles in 10K-18K that are made to last and designed for daily wear. They’re timeless, practical and always in fashion.

The key to gifting meaningful jewellery to the most stylish people in your life is embracing versatility and creativity — every piece can seamlessly fit into an ever-growing curated collection, making it truly personal.

You can enrich someone's existing style with a thoughtful charm, ring or necklace that will layer beautifully with pieces in their collection, or you can go all-out and gift a complete look from beginning to end.

At Peoples Jewellers, you can shop their wide range of designs to find the ideal combination that lets your loved one shine — or treat yourself to the pieces you've been dreaming of!

To explore these styles and more, visit Peoples Jewellers and follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

