Lotto Max is being revamped soon with bigger jackpots and new prizes for every draw

Lotto Max is getting an upgrade that includes bigger jackpots and new prizes that you can win with every draw.
But that means the cost of tickets is going up, too.
It was recently announced that changes are coming to Lotto Max draws, tickets and jackpots soon.
So, here's what you need to know if you play the lottery every week or want to start trying your luck at winning the bigger jackpot!
The cap for Lotto Max jackpots will increase from $80 million to $90 million, which is a record-breaking jackpot for a Canadian lottery.
There will also be a new way to win money with the revamped Lotto Max: MAXPLUS prizes.
It will offer multiple $100,000 prizes with every draw that are based on the jackpot.
So, when the jackpot is $10 million, 10 additional $100,000 prizes will be up for grabs in the draw.
The number of MAXPLUS prizes offered with each draw increases as the jackpot goes up.
Once the jackpot reaches $90 million, up to 90 additional $100,000 prizes will be available!
Also, you will get more selections on each ticket you buy when Lotto Max is revamped.
Each play will include four selections, which are the sets of seven numbers you have to match to the winning numbers to score prizes.
That's up from the three selections you get with each Lotto Max play now.
But all of these changes, including the bigger jackpots and new prizes, come at a price.
The cost of a Lotto Max ticket will be increased from $5 to $6 to "support these enhancements" to the lottery game.
The rules will come into effect at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday, April 10, 2026.
When you buy tickets after that, each play will cost $6 and include an additional set of numbers.
Then, the first draw of the revamped Lotto Max will be on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.