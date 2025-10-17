Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

Canada's passport went down in a new global ranking but it's still better than the US

This is one of the "most powerful passports" in the world! 🇨🇦

person holding a canadian passport

Canadian passport.

Ritaanisimova | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

A new ranking of the best passports in the world is out now.

Even though the Canadian passport dropped spots, this country still ranks better than the U.S.

The 2025 Henley Passport Index has just been updated to reveal which countries and territories have the best passports.

It ranks the "most powerful passports" by the number of destinations holders can enter without having a prior visa.

The index is based on data from the International Air Transport Authority and includes 199 passports and 227 travel destinations.

These are the world's top 10 most powerful passports right now, according to the Henley Passport Index:

  1. Singapore
  2. South Korea
  3. Japan
  4. Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain and Switzerland
  5. Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland and the Netherlands
  6. Greece, Hungary, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal and Sweden
  7. Australia, Czechia, Malta and Poland
  8. Croatia, Estonia, Slovakia, Slovenia, the United Arab Emirates and the U.K.
  9. Canada
  10. Latvia and Liechtenstein

Canada is ranked ninth overall because having this country's passport allows you to enter 183 destinations without a prior visa.

So, compared to Singapore's passport, which is the most powerful in the world, Canada's passport offers visa-free access to 10 fewer destinations.

Earlier this year, the Canadian passport was ranked seventh in the world on the Henley Passport Index, with no prior visa needed to enter 188 destinations.

It has dropped two spots in the top 10 and lost visa-free access to five destinations since January.

Despite the drop, it's still better than the American passport in the October update of this ranking.

The U.S. is not in the world's top 10 most powerful passports for the first time since the Henley Passport Index was created 20 years ago.

Now, the American passport has dropped to 12th overall with visa-free access to 180 of 227 destinations around the world.

That's three spots lower than Canada's rank and three fewer visa-free destinations.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

canadian passport
CanadaNews

Explore this list   👀

    • Lisa Belmonte

      Senior Writer

      Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

    Canada was just voted one of the best countries by Americans — and the feeling isn't mutual

    The timing is... awkward. 😬

    Canada was named one of the most peaceful countries — and it beat the US by over 100 spots

    Well, that's embarrassing... 😬

    Canadians were ranked among the world's 'smartest' people... and left Americans in the dust

    Well, this is embarrassing. 🤭

    5 Canadian cities were just ranked among the best in the world and not one is in Ontario

    Better luck next year, Toronto! 😬

    These are Ontario's highest-paying job fields right now and #1 isn't finance, law or medicine

    Big money doesn't always mean a big title. 👀

    Here's when to put on your winter tires in 2025, based on where you live in Canada

    A cross-country guide on when your city could hit the winter tire sweet spot this fall. 🛞

    A new best universities ranking just dropped and Canada's big three aren't the top schools

    This list is completely different than the global university rankings. 👀

    This new Canadian coin looks like a gold penny and it's worth so much more than one cent

    It'll cost you more than a pretty penny to buy!

    These Canadian companies have been ranked as some of the best employers in the world

    One of the Canadian employers made the global top 15!

    Northern lights are plunging across Canada and some spots could see a 'more intense' aurora

    The aurora could even be visible in southern Ontario!

    CSIS is hiring for these IT analyst jobs that pay over $100,000 a year

    Even upcoming and recent grads can apply.

    This lakeside town 1 hour from Toronto is one of Ontario's 'most beautiful' spots to live

    It looks like a scene from a Hallmark film.

    Lotto Max is being revamped soon with bigger jackpots and new prizes for every draw

    Ticket prices are also going up.