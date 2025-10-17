Canada's passport went down in a new global ranking but it's still better than the US
This is one of the "most powerful passports" in the world! 🇨🇦
A new ranking of the best passports in the world is out now.
Even though the Canadian passport dropped spots, this country still ranks better than the U.S.
The 2025 Henley Passport Index has just been updated to reveal which countries and territories have the best passports.
It ranks the "most powerful passports" by the number of destinations holders can enter without having a prior visa.
The index is based on data from the International Air Transport Authority and includes 199 passports and 227 travel destinations.
These are the world's top 10 most powerful passports right now, according to the Henley Passport Index:
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Japan
- Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain and Switzerland
- Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland and the Netherlands
- Greece, Hungary, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal and Sweden
- Australia, Czechia, Malta and Poland
- Croatia, Estonia, Slovakia, Slovenia, the United Arab Emirates and the U.K.
- Canada
- Latvia and Liechtenstein
Canada is ranked ninth overall because having this country's passport allows you to enter 183 destinations without a prior visa.
So, compared to Singapore's passport, which is the most powerful in the world, Canada's passport offers visa-free access to 10 fewer destinations.
Earlier this year, the Canadian passport was ranked seventh in the world on the Henley Passport Index, with no prior visa needed to enter 188 destinations.
It has dropped two spots in the top 10 and lost visa-free access to five destinations since January.
Despite the drop, it's still better than the American passport in the October update of this ranking.
The U.S. is not in the world's top 10 most powerful passports for the first time since the Henley Passport Index was created 20 years ago.
Now, the American passport has dropped to 12th overall with visa-free access to 180 of 227 destinations around the world.
That's three spots lower than Canada's rank and three fewer visa-free destinations.
