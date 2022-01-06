15 Small Businesses In Toronto That Offer Delivery So You Can Shop Local Without Getting Out Of Bed
Some even offer free shipping! 🙌
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
With Ontario's most recent COVID-19 measures officially in place, it might seem a little less appealing to pop in and out of your shops in Toronto.
While retail stores are still permitted to be open at a 50% capacity, the option to shop locally online is also available. Some small Toronto businesses even offer same or next-day delivery and in some cases, free shipping, too.
If you're itching to shop local but would prefer to keep your distance, check out these super cool local Toronto shops that are currently offering delivery.
Saudade
This Toronto shop is located in Little Portugal and offers a variety lifestyle products that celebrate Portuguese design. If you're a fan of rustic housewares, you'll definitely want to check out their Casa Cubista collection. They carry some really cute cocktail glasses and accessories, too. Delivery is free if you spend $100 or more.
Mashi Moosh
You can find stunning artisanal treasures at this local Toronto business in East York. Featuring authentic Moroccan decor and homeware, you can find beautiful rugs, lanterns, glassware and more. Delivery is free if you're shipping within Toronto.
The Sword & Board
Just a few blocks east of Lansdowne subway station, you can find everything you'll need for any kind of tabletop gaming. The Sword & Board specializes in board games, RPG's, CCG's and miniature wargames of all kinds. You can get same-day local delivery for $9.99.
Mika
Calling all green thumbs! Mika is a super cute plant shop located in Little Portugal. From plant sets to ceramics, they also carry handmade items from other Toronto artists. Standard shipping is around $15, but you can also order online and do curbside pickup if you're in the neighbourhood.
That Dog Next Door
The Dog Next Door is your one-stop pet supply shop for cats and dogs in Bloordale Village. With a focus on Canadian brands of food, treats, supplements, and accessories, there are plenty of products to choose from. Local delivery is free if you spend over $39.
Proprlifestyle Korean Skincare & Accessories
Located on the edge of Little Italy, Proprlifestyle carries a wide range of award-winning Korean skincare products that the beauty lovers in Toronto adore. From best-sellers like COSRX Master Patches to more luxurious products like these pear soothing pads, there's a lot to browse. Free shipping is available if you spend $65 or more.
eco+amour
Based in Scarborough, eco+amour is a beauty refillery shop that prioritizes eco-friendly living. Check out their best sellers to browse environmentally-conscious products you'll appreciate. Shipping is free if you spend $100 and but you can also opt in for local delivery starting at $10.
Hanji Gifts
You can find Hanji Gifts nestled in the heart of Toronto's Koreatown. For anyone on your list who is a fan of stationery, this shop is a must. They offer tons of cute stickers, arts and crafts supplies, illustrated cards and more. Shipping is free if you spend over $100.
Rose City Goods
Just a few blocks away from Mika, Rose City Goods is a female-run business that has become a staple in Little Portugal. From puzzles and games to decorative doodads, you'll be tempted to add everything you see to your cart. Local same-day delivery is available for $9.99.
Pretty Clean Shop
Pretty Clean Shop is just on the edge of The Junction and has a huge selection of zero-waste beauty and home products. From delicious teas to compostable products, you'll appreciate what this Toronto shop has to offer. Delivery is $6 if you live in the GTA, but if you spend $175 or more shipping is free.
Moss Garden Home
Located in the heart of Toronto's Greektown, Moss is a Canadian store that specializes in indoor and outdoor living. From fairy lights to daily sales, there are a ton of cute products to check out. City-wide delivery is free if you spend $100 or more.
Three Fates Shop
Just a hop, skip and a jump away from Mika and Rose City Goods, Three Fates Shop is a great place to find stylish jewelry and apparel, either new or vintage. Local delivery is free.
Blackbird Vintage Finds
Located in Toronto's Distillery District, Blackbird Vintage Finds is always an interesting shop to browse. From men's apothecary to vintage finds, you'll want to check it all out. Standard delivery is $15, but you can also shop online now and pick up your items curbside later.
Blue Banana Market
If you've ever been to Kensington Market, chances are you've wandered into Blue Banana Market. With games, funky decor, bar accessories and more, this place has a ton of cute things to shop. Free next-day local delivery is available if you spend $50 or more.
Culture Athletics
This Leslieville-based athletics shop offers apparel, shoes and other cozy finds, like this super cute fleece pullover. If you're shopping online, free shipping is included on orders over $75.