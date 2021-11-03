Trending Tags

9 Stunning Puzzles You Can Buy In Toronto If You've Already Watched Everything On Netflix

They're all under $45! 🧩

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Whether you're on the hunt for activities to do while you hibernate this winter or in search of holiday gift ideas, you'll definitely want to check out these stunning puzzles from small businesses in Toronto.

Featuring artists from all over the globe, you can cozy up with the beautiful imagery of a challenging puzzle this winter. There are loads of puzzles and games in Toronto on Narcity Market, but here are 9 that caught my eye in particular.

Pizza Party 750-Piece Puzzle

Rose City Goods

Price: $19 ($29)

Details: This super cool puzzle features artwork done by Paul Fuentes, who creates surreal mashups and pieces of all kinds of objects. Unlike your typical rectangular puzzle, this puzzle is in the shape of a pizza slice which makes it pretty unique if you ask me. Local same-day delivery is available.

$19 On ROSE CITY GOODS

Zodiac 1000-Piece Glow In The Dark Puzzle

Pretty Clean Shop

Price: $29

Details: This cosmic puzzle is designed without a top or bottom, so multiple people can work on it at the same time without the struggle of looking at the image upside down. Some of the symbols even glow in the dark, which will make it look extra funky when the lights are low. Local delivery is available.

$29 On PRETTY CLEAN SHOP

John Derian Dancing Butterflies 750-Piece Puzzle

Blackbird Vintage Finds

Price: $24.95

Details: Here's a beautiful 750-piece puzzle that features a 19th-century print adapted to puzzle form by John Derian. It comes with a mini-poster you can use for reference or even frame and hang on your wall. You can buy now and pick it up in store later.

$24.95 On BLACKBIRD VINTAGE FINDS

Trippy Dippy 1000-Piece Puzzle

Rose City Goods

Price: $40

Details: This funky puzzle features the illustrations of Vancouver-based artist Olivia Di Liberto. It'll definitely make your coffee table a whole lot more vibrant — and it would make an awesome gift, too. Local same-day delivery is available.

$40 On ROSE CITY GOODS

Bouquet Of Birds 750-Piece Puzzle

Collected Joy

Price: $28

Details: With imagery created by Ben Giles, this Galison puzzle would impress anyone who is a fan of birds, art or puzzles. Its shape strays away from the traditional rectangle for a unique experience. You can buy it now and pick it up in store later.

$28 On COLLECTED JOY

Wonder & Bloom 500-Piece Puzzle

Moss Garden Home

Price: $21.99

Details: This soothing puzzle shows off the colourful artwork of Victoria Ball. It's definitely one of those puzzles you'll want to frame once you've finished. Local same-day delivery is available.

$21.99 On MOSS GARDEN HOME

Circus Vintage 1000-Piece Puzzle

Blackbird Vintage Finds

Price: $30

Details: Anyone who loves a vintage aesthetic will enjoy putting together this 1000-piece puzzle. The pieces come in a hand-sewn bag and packaged in a decorative tube, so you can easily display it on a shelf once you've finished with it. You can buy it now and pick it up in store later.

$30 On BLACKBIRD VINTAGE FINDS

A Bird's Eye View 500-Piece Puzzle

Blue Banana Market

Price: $29.99

Details: This adorable puzzle was illustrated by Kate Sutton, who finds her artistic inspiration from nature. The intricate details and soothing colours are sure to get you lost in this puzzle for a good few hours! Local delivery is currently available.

$29.99 On BLUE BANANA MARKET

Spice It Up 1000-Piece Puzzle

May Flowers Floral Co.

Price: $42

Details: Illustrated by Hanming Wang, this gorgeous glare-free puzzle was made in Canada by a Vancouver-based company called Fits. Fits is focused on collaborating with female artists and creates puzzles that are made to be framed once they've been put together. Local delivery is available.

$42 On MAY FLOWERS FLORAL CO.

