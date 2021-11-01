Trending Tags

11 Ma & Pa Shops In Toronto You Won’t Regret Shopping At This Holiday Season

T'is the season to support local businesses!

@rosecity.goods | Instagram, @irishdesignhouse | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

With the holidays fast approaching, a lot of Torontonians (and Canadians in general) are getting their holiday shopping done early this season. And I don't blame 'em! With the uncertainty of delivery times and the worry of things going out of stock, it's no wonder we're getting a little ahead of ourselves this year.

But before you rush into your purchases, consider spending some time holiday shopping at local Toronto businesses. To make it easier on our Toronto readers, we've put together a list of small businesses where you can find awesome gift ideas for the 2021 holidays.

And to make it even easier? You can do your local shopping online directly through Narcity Market. Check! It! Out!

Moss Garden Home

Details: Located in the heart of Toronto's Greektown, Moss is a Canadian store that specializes in indoor and outdoor living. With tons of gift ideas and cute cards and stationery items, you'll definitely be able to do get some of your holiday shopping here. Local same-day delivery is also available!

Find It On MOSS GARDEN HOME

eco+amour

Details: Based in Scarborough, eco+amour is a beauty refillery shop that prioritizes eco-friendly living. Check out their best sellers for holiday gifts your environmentally-conscious pals will appreciate this year. Local delivery is currently available.

Find It On ECO+AMOUR

Proprlifestyle Korean Skincare & Accessories

Details: Located on the edge of Little Italy, Proprlifestyle carries a bunch of award-winning Korean skincare products that the beauty lovers in your life will adore. From best-sellers like COSRX Master Patches to more luxurious products like these pear soothing pads, there's no doubt you'll find some killer gifts and stocking stuffers here. You can shop online now and pick it up in store later.

Find It On PROPRLIFESTYLE

Rose City Goods

Details: Located in Little Portugal, Rose City Goods is a female Canadian-run business that could probably be your one-stop shop when it comes to gift hunting this holiday season. From puzzles and games to decorative doodads, you'll be tempted to add everything you see to your cart. Local same-day delivery is currently available.

Find It On ROSE CITY GOODS

Pretty Clean Shop

Details: Pretty Clean Shop is just on the edge of The Junction and has a huge selection of zero-waste beauty and home products. Their zero-waste starter kits would make an awesome gift. Local delivery is currently available.

Find It On PRETTY CLEAN SHOP

Mika

Details: Just a block away from Rose City Goods, Mika is a super cute plant shop located in Little Portugal. From plant sets to ceramics, they also carry handmade items from other Toronto artists. You definitely won't want to skip out on this Toronto shop this holiday season. Local delivery is available!

Find It On MIKA

The Irish Design House

Details: Located in Toronto's Riverside neighbourhood, The Irish Design House offers a bunch of handmade goodies from all over Ireland. They have a ton of cute stocking stuffer ideas you'll definitely want to check out this holiday season.

Find It On THE IRISH DESIGN HOUSE

Blue Banana Market

Details: If you've ever been to Kensington Market, chances are you've wandered into Blue Banana Market. With games, funky decor, bar accessories and more, this place is the ultimate Toronto shop to find quirky gifts for the holidays. Local delivery available!

Find It On BLUE BANANA MARKET

Hanji Gifts

Details: You can find Hanji Gifts nestled in the heart of Toronto's Koreatown. For anyone on your list who is a fan of stationery, this shop is a must. They have stunning illustrated cards and awesome stocking stuffer ideas, too.

Find It On HANJI GIFTS

Three Fates Shop

Details: Just a hop, skip and a jump away from Mika and Rose City Goods, Three Fates Shop is a great place to find stylish jewelry and apparel, either new or vintage. Check out their gift bundles while you're at it. Local delivery is currently available.

Find It On THREE FATES SHOP

Blackbird Vintage Finds

Details: Located in Toronto's Distillery District, Blackbird Vintage Finds will probably have something for everyone on your holiday gift list. From men's apothecary to vintage finds, you'll want to check it all out. You can shop online now and pick up your items in store later.

Find It On BLACKBIRD VINTAGE FINDS


