You Can Get 50% Off Christmas Trees At Canadian Tire RN & Deck The Halls With Holiday Spirit

Decorations are on sale, too! 🎄

@canadiantire | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you haven't picked up a Christmas tree yet, you're in luck because you can get up to 50% off Christmas trees at Canadian Tire right now.

You can pick up this seven-foot NOMA Christmas tree which is on sale for just $99 (originally $199.99). It's pre-lit, so you won't have to buy a set of twinkling lights separately.

You can also find other super cute Christmas decorations at a discounted price, too, like this 200-piece ornament set for $49.99 or this two-piece outdoor deer with lights for $59.99.

For even more decor inspiration, you can check out these 19 festive decor ideas that'll transform your home into a cozy winter wonderland for the holidays.

Canadian Tire

Details: For a limited time, you can save up to 50% on Christmas trees, ornaments, outdoor decor and lights at Canadian Tire. The holidays are already expensive, so take advantage of this deal if you haven't already decked your halls with holiday spirit.

Find It At CANADIAN TIRE

