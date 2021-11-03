19 Festive Holiday Decor Ideas That Can Transform Your Home Into A Magical Winter Wonderland
Cozy throws, glimmering lights and keepsake ornaments — we want it all! 🎄
Studies suggest you're a happier person if you put up your holiday decorations early. If you're one of the many Canadians who love everything about the holidays, then you've probably already started thinking about how to deck your space with garland and holly.
If you're looking for a little inspiration on how to decorate your space for the holidays, here are 19 ideas to get you started.
Led Curtain Lights
Price: $18.99 (
$22.99)
Details: You can add some twinkling lights to your space with these LED curtain lights with eight different modes. They're waterproof (which means you can use them outdoors, too) and can connect to each other if you need more than one to cover your windows.
Canadian Tire Christmas Trees
Price: $39.99+
Details: If you're looking for a new tree this year, then you'll want to check out Canadian Tire's holiday sale, on now. You can get trees in so many different styles and sizes.
Ivory White Knit Christmas Stockings (2-Pack)
Price: $24.71
Details: These stockings are about 18 inches long, so they'll be able to fit all your little stocking stuffers. Just make sure to pick up some stocking hooks to hang them from.
CANVAS Incandescent Golden Charm Deer (2-Pack)
Price: $59.99
Details: You can turn your snow-covered yard into a winter oasis with these light-up deer decorations. They'd also look cute inside the house, too. You can put them on a smart plug so they'll turn on when the sun goes down.
Simons Christmas Magic Felt Coasters (4-Pack)
Price: $4.50
Details: These felt coasters will keep your tables free from scratches and stains while absorbing the liquid so it doesn't pool. You can also pick up these matching felt glass markers so everyone knows whose drink is whose at dinner.
Simons Luxurious Velvet Cushion
Price: $20
Details: Something about velvet screams the holidays and this 45 x 45 cm emerald green cushion is the perfect pop of colour for your living space. It also comes in teal, brown, dusty pink, and medium yellow.
Stargazer Knit Throw Blanket
Price: $49 (
$64)
Details: There's nothing more essential during the colder months than a cozy, plush throw. This massive one from Urban Outfitters is made of a knit fleece that'll keep you warm all season long.
OUI Holiday 2021 Time Capsule Ornament
Price: $15
Details: This unique ornament features a compartment for a keepsake that you'll be reminded of every year. You can write yourself a note or store a tiny photo. If you're planning on proposing over the holidays, it's the perfect size for a ring!
Naler Snowflake Window Stickers
Price: $14.99
Details: With these window decals, you can bring the beauty of snowflakes into your home without all the cold. These decals also keep birds from accidentally flying into your windows.
Simons Hunter Check Table Runner
Price: $6.99 (
$14)
Details: Buffalo plaid is a holiday staple and this table runner is the perfect addition to your dining table. It comes in three different sizes, so make sure to measure your table before you buy it.
Simons Winter Refuge Flannel Sheet
Price: $25+
Details: You can swap out your sheets with some warmer flannel ones this holiday season. These fun tree-patterned sheets are made with pre-shrunk cotton, so you won't have to worry about them shrinking in the dryer.
Small Decorative Hedgehogs (Set Of 3)
Price: $12
Details: These adorable little hedgehog decorations would look so cute as a centrepiece or on top of your fireplace. They'll add a nice rustic touch since they're made with natural materials.
FOR LIVING Mixed Pine Wreath
Price: $19.99
Details: You can hang a wreath from your door to spread the holiday cheer this year. This one has pops of gold and red, making it more eye-catching than just a plain ol' wreath.
Sleigh With Christmas Tree Doormat
Price: $25.97 (
$39.95)
Details: Change up your doormat too while you're at it with this fun Christmas tree on a sleigh doormat. It has an anti-slip mat underneath, meaning you won't have to worry about it sliding around when you step on it.
Christmas Gnome Wine Bottle Holder
Price: $18.90+
Details: You can turn your wine bottles into decorations with these cute gnome bottle toppers from Toronto's EnovaDesigns. You can put one on top of your Christmas tree or buy a bunch to hand out as gifts.
Utopia Bedding Blackout Curtains
Price: $56.07+
Details: Swap out your curtains for a more festive colour and make sure they're thermal curtains while you're at it (to keep the cold out!). If you're turning on the heat soon, you can get this curtain protector from Linen Chest for $7.61.
Mini Snowballs Garland
Price: $19.99
Details: This adorable snowball garland is a fun twist on your regular pine garland. It's nearly two metres long, so you could wrap it around a small tree or around your fireplace.
Clever Creations Traditional King Nutcracker
Price: $30.99
Details: A nutcracker is a classic holiday decoration and this 12-inch one is really affordable. It's made of 100% wood for that authentic vibe and the mouth can open and close with a lever.
Santa Sleigh Christmas Decor
Price: $450+
Details: Go all out with this handmade sleigh decoration from ZDSGLAMOURshop that you can fill with toys. It comes in two sizes and you can get it made with weather-proof materials if you plan on putting it outdoors.