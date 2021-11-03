Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals
holiday shopping

19 Festive Holiday Decor Ideas That Can Transform Your Home Into A Magical Winter Wonderland

Cozy throws, glimmering lights and keepsake ornaments — we want it all! 🎄

19 Festive Holiday Decor Ideas That Can Transform Your Home Into A Magical Winter Wonderland
May Ning | Narcity Media, Linen Chest

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Studies suggest you're a happier person if you put up your holiday decorations early. If you're one of the many Canadians who love everything about the holidays, then you've probably already started thinking about how to deck your space with garland and holly.

If you're looking for a little inspiration on how to decorate your space for the holidays, here are 19 ideas to get you started.

Led Curtain Lights

Amazon Canada

Price: $18.99 ($22.99)

Details: You can add some twinkling lights to your space with these LED curtain lights with eight different modes. They're waterproof (which means you can use them outdoors, too) and can connect to each other if you need more than one to cover your windows.

$18.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Canadian Tire Christmas Trees

Canadian Tire

Price: $39.99+

Details: If you're looking for a new tree this year, then you'll want to check out Canadian Tire's holiday sale, on now. You can get trees in so many different styles and sizes.

$39.99+ On CANADIAN TIRE

Ivory White Knit Christmas Stockings (2-Pack)

Amazon Canada

Price: $24.71

Details: These stockings are about 18 inches long, so they'll be able to fit all your little stocking stuffers. Just make sure to pick up some stocking hooks to hang them from.

$24.71 On AMAZON CANADA

CANVAS Incandescent Golden Charm Deer (2-Pack)

Canadian Tire

Price: $59.99

Details: You can turn your snow-covered yard into a winter oasis with these light-up deer decorations. They'd also look cute inside the house, too. You can put them on a smart plug so they'll turn on when the sun goes down.

$59.99 On CANADIAN TIRE

Simons Christmas Magic Felt Coasters (4-Pack)

Simons

Price: $4.50

Details: These felt coasters will keep your tables free from scratches and stains while absorbing the liquid so it doesn't pool. You can also pick up these matching felt glass markers so everyone knows whose drink is whose at dinner.

$4.50 On SIMONS

Simons Luxurious Velvet Cushion

Simons

Price: $20

Details: Something about velvet screams the holidays and this 45 x 45 cm emerald green cushion is the perfect pop of colour for your living space. It also comes in teal, brown, dusty pink, and medium yellow.

$20 On SIMONS

Stargazer Knit Throw Blanket

Urban Outfitters

Price: $49 ($64)

Details: There's nothing more essential during the colder months than a cozy, plush throw. This massive one from Urban Outfitters is made of a knit fleece that'll keep you warm all season long.

$49 On URBAN OUTFITTERS

OUI Holiday 2021 Time Capsule Ornament

Indigo

Price: $15

Details: This unique ornament features a compartment for a keepsake that you'll be reminded of every year. You can write yourself a note or store a tiny photo. If you're planning on proposing over the holidays, it's the perfect size for a ring!

$15 On INDIGO

Naler Snowflake Window Stickers 

Amazon Canada

Price: $14.99

Details: With these window decals, you can bring the beauty of snowflakes into your home without all the cold. These decals also keep birds from accidentally flying into your windows.

$14.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Simons Hunter Check Table Runner

Simons

Price: $6.99 ($14)

Details: Buffalo plaid is a holiday staple and this table runner is the perfect addition to your dining table. It comes in three different sizes, so make sure to measure your table before you buy it.

$6.99 On SIMONS

Simons Winter Refuge Flannel Sheet

Simons

Price: $25+

Details: You can swap out your sheets with some warmer flannel ones this holiday season. These fun tree-patterned sheets are made with pre-shrunk cotton, so you won't have to worry about them shrinking in the dryer.

$25+ On SIMONS

Small Decorative Hedgehogs (Set Of 3)

Simons

Price: $12

Details: These adorable little hedgehog decorations would look so cute as a centrepiece or on top of your fireplace. They'll add a nice rustic touch since they're made with natural materials.

$12 On SIMONS

FOR LIVING Mixed Pine Wreath

Canadian Tire

Price: $19.99

Details: You can hang a wreath from your door to spread the holiday cheer this year. This one has pops of gold and red, making it more eye-catching than just a plain ol' wreath.

$19.99 On CANADIAN TIRE

Sleigh With Christmas Tree Doormat

Price: $25.97 ($39.95)

Details: Change up your doormat too while you're at it with this fun Christmas tree on a sleigh doormat. It has an anti-slip mat underneath, meaning you won't have to worry about it sliding around when you step on it.

$25.97 On LINEN CHEST

Christmas Gnome Wine Bottle Holder

Etsy

Price: $18.90+

Details: You can turn your wine bottles into decorations with these cute gnome bottle toppers from Toronto's EnovaDesigns. You can put one on top of your Christmas tree or buy a bunch to hand out as gifts.

$18.90+ On ETSY

Utopia Bedding Blackout Curtains

Amazon Canada

Price: $56.07+

Details: Swap out your curtains for a more festive colour and make sure they're thermal curtains while you're at it (to keep the cold out!). If you're turning on the heat soon, you can get this curtain protector from Linen Chest for $7.61.

$56.07+ On AMAZON CANADA

Mini Snowballs Garland

Linen Chest

Price: $19.99

Details: This adorable snowball garland is a fun twist on your regular pine garland. It's nearly two metres long, so you could wrap it around a small tree or around your fireplace.

$19.99 On LINEN CHEST

Clever Creations Traditional King Nutcracker

Amazon Canada

Price: $30.99

Details: A nutcracker is a classic holiday decoration and this 12-inch one is really affordable. It's made of 100% wood for that authentic vibe and the mouth can open and close with a lever.

$30.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Santa Sleigh Christmas Decor

Etsy

Price: $450+

Details: Go all out with this handmade sleigh decoration from ZDSGLAMOURshop that you can fill with toys. It comes in two sizes and you can get it made with weather-proof materials if you plan on putting it outdoors.

$450+ On ETSY

From Your Site Articles

9 Stunning Puzzles You Can Buy In Toronto If You've Already Watched Everything On Netflix

They're all under $45! 🧩

Natalia Buia | Narcity Media

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Whether you're on the hunt for activities to do while you hibernate this winter or in search of holiday gift ideas, you'll definitely want to check out these stunning puzzles from small businesses in Toronto.

Keep Reading Show less

Shoppers Drug Mart Has A Ton Of Cute Gift Sets You Can Buy To Make Holiday Shopping Easier

You can rack up those PC Optimum points at the same time!

Paul Mckinnon | Dreamstime, Justyn Pellizzari | Narcity Media

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

You go there to get your milk and toothpaste but did you know you could do most of your holiday shopping at Shopper's Drug Mart, too? Whether you like to pop into the store or shop online, you can find so many gift ideas in beautiful packaging that are ready to give.

Keep Reading Show less

This Is When You Need To Ship Your Packages With FedEx So They Arrive Before Christmas

If you don't want to use Canada Post, you should know about these deadlines! 🎁

FedExCanada | Twitter

As the holiday season approaches, there are FedEx deadlines to be aware of if you want your packages to arrive before Christmas Day.

It's not one date fits all, though; FedEx's shipping deadlines are different depending on where you're sending packages to and how you're sending them.

Keep Reading Show less

21 Gifts For The Foodie Who Loves To Cook, Eat & Drink To Their Heart's Content

All sorts of ideas from kitchen gadgets to local artisan creations.

@clickandgrow | Instagram, Dimanche Matin | Simons

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

We all know all that one friend who's always trying new recipes or introducing us to trendy restaurants and different cuisines.

Keep Reading Show less