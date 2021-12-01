Trending Tags

18 Fun Games To Play At Your Holiday Gatherings That'll Make You Laugh Until You Cry

You can get them all from Amazon Canada!

18 Fun Games To Play At Your Holiday Gatherings That'll Make You Laugh Until You Cry
Brittany Barber

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

After a delicious meal and a round of gift-giving, the best part of any holiday gathering is a fun game. Whether you're super competitive or just love a good laugh, there are games for any type of group out there.

We found 18 games ranging from family-friendly to NSFW that'll make your holiday gathering one for the books.

Fun Employed Game

Amazon Canada

Price: $22.99

Details: Compete with other players to build the best resume to get you qualified for the assigned job card by picking the best qualifications from your hand. Take turns being the interviewer and hire the best candidate for jobs like a mad scientist or a bounty hunter.

$22.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Pictionary Air

Amazon Canada

Price: $24.99

Details: This twist on the classic Pictionary game requires you to get up and draw your image in the air and have it displayed on a screen. You can also get the kids versus adults version or this Harry Potter version.

$24.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Grounded For Life

Amazon Canada

Price: $29.97

Details: This fill-in-the-blank game will put every family member in the hot seat at least once and is brought to you by the same game makers of What Do You Meme? It's a fun way to include children 8+ and has no limit on the number of players.

$29.97 On AMAZON CANADA

Telestrations

Amazon Canada

Price: $29.95

Details: If you remember playing telephone as a kid then you'll love this game that alternates between guessing a drawing and drawing the guess. Each round, the players pass the booklet to the person next to them but they're not allowed to see any of the previous pages. The reveal at the end is hilarious when you see what your original word turns into and gets more skewed the more people that play.

$29.95 On AMAZON CANADA

Catan Trade Build Settle

Amazon Canada

Price: $49.16 ($63)

Details: This is a great game for strategy lovers where you have to develop the isle of Catan as settlers using resources like wood to build railroads and cities. To get ahead, you might need to sabotage some of the other players and the best thing about this game is that every time you play is completely different.

$49.15 On AMAZON CANADA

HedBanz

Amazon Canada

Price: $39.98

Details: Guess the object on your head that everyone but you can see using a string of yes or no questions and guess what you are before anyone else to win. There's also an adult version that features celebrities and blank cards so you can create your own uncensored themes.

$39.98 On AMAZON CANADA

Balderdash

Price: $9.97 ($19.93)

Details: Balderdash is a game of weird and uncommon words where players take their best guess trying to define them. You literally fake it until you make it but be confident because if someone else calls your bluff, they score points.

$9.97 On AMAZON CANADA

Anomia Party Edition Card Game

Price: $29.99

Details: The goal of Anomia is to win the most number of cards you can, by thinking of a word within a category before the other players. The prompts range from anything like "spotted animal" to "African country," so the more random knowledge you know, the better!

$29.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Mysterium

Brittany Barber

Price: $69.98

Details: Love a good murder mystery? Each player but one (who plays the victim's ghost) is a psychic investigator that has to try to solve the case based on visions that the ghost communicates with them. The players have to work together to figure out the weapon, location and killer or else the murder stays unsolved.

$69.98 On AMAZON CANADA

Deer Pong Game

Amazon Canada

Price: $20.78 ($29.99)

Details: This version of Beer Pong can be played as a PG game as well if there are kids around. The goal is to get the included balls into your opponents shot glasses and Bucky the Stag actually talks some smack when you score.

$20.78 On AMAZON CANADA

Ticket To Ride

Amazon Canada

Price: $52.85

Details: Build the most complex train route connecting North American cities to earn points and win this game. But, keep your eyes on what the other players are up to because there's $1 million at stake in a winner-takes-all situation!

$52.85 On AMAZON CANADA

Family Feud Platinum Edition

Amazon Canada

Price: $26.99

Details: If you've always dreamed of starring on Family Feud, you can take the fun home with you in this board game version of the game show. Unfortunately, Steve Harvey not included!

$26.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Court Wavelength

Amazon Canada

Price: $51.90

Details: Wavelength is a guessing game where cards include two polar opposite words like "sad song" and "happy song" and teams take turns rotating the dial on where they think a hidden bullseye is on the wheel. One player on each team, the psychic, knows where the bullseye is and has to provide conceptual clues so the other players can guess where along the spectrum the bullseye is.

$51.90 On AMAZON CANADA

Winning Moves Rack-O

Price: $19.97

Details: This quick and easy game can be played with only two players (and up to four) where all you have to do is place your ten cards in numerical sequence before everyone else. However, you can only do this by drawing and discarding your cards one at a time.

$19.97 On AMAZON CANADA

Shit Happens

Price: $24.95 ($32.99)

Details: Do you think stepping on a LEGO is worse than stepping in dog poo? This hilarious game is full of shitty situations that players have to rank how bad these cards are and guess where it falls on the "misery index." Whoever gets the closest ranking wins that round.

$24.95 On AMAZON CANADA

SushiGoParty!

Price: $24.98 ($29.99)

Details: This fast-paced card game requires players to create delicious sushi combos in order to gain points. Pick a card to keep and then pass one on and keep going until someone racks up the most points.

$24.98 On AMAZON CANADA

Splendor

Price: $58.94

Details: Splendor is another strategy game where players are gem merchants that compete to access gem mines, trade routes, and storefronts in order to have the most successful jewel business.

$58.94 On AMAZON CANADA

Clue

Price: $9.93 ($17.99)

Details: This classic whodunit game is on sale right now and is guaranteed to be a hit at any party. With six suspects, players have to figure out who the murderer is, where they committed the murder and how before anyone else.

$9.93 On AMAZON CANADA

