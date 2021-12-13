Trending Tags

You Can Now Buy 'Schitt's Creek' Monopoly In Canada & Play It Over The Holidays

You'll feel like you're a part of the Rose family. 🎲

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Canadian fans of the award-winning TV series no longer have to wait to get their hands on the Monopoly: Schitt’s Creek Board Game. It's now available at Urban Outfitters for $59.

For a while there, the custom board game was only available in the U.S. and Canadians weren't able to order it. Now, fans can buy the game either in-store or online at Urban Outfitters. Think about how much fun it'll be to play the game as a family over the holidays!

The game comes with a bunch of fun tokens like Moira's wig, Patrick's guitar, a Rosebud Motel key and David's sunglasses. Players can buy, sell and trade popular locations from the show, including The Rosebud Motel, Bob’s Garage, Herb Ertlinger Winery and more.

If you can't get enough Schitt's Creek, you can also get the Schitt’s Creek Cast 500 Piece Puzzle for $18 or the coffee table book Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt's Creek by Daniel Levy & Eugene Levy for $40. Any of these items would make great holiday gifts and stocking stuffers.

Monopoly: Schitt’s Creek Board Game

Die-hard fans of Schitt's Creek will have a blast playing the game with tokens inspired by the show like Moira's wig and Ted the turtle. The regular "Chance" and "Community Chest" cards have been replaced with "Love That Journey For Me" and "Hello You" cards. You can also buy, sell and trade popular locations like Rosebud Motel and Herb Ertlinger Winery.

