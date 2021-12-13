You Can Now Buy 'Schitt's Creek' Monopoly In Canada & Play It Over The Holidays

Canadian retailer Harry Rosen carries beloved brands like Polo Ralph Lauren, Boss, Canada Goose just to name a few. You're bound to find something that your significant other will love because the store carries something for everyone.
Whether they're constantly on the go, prefer being cozy at home or love indulging in self-care, here are 21 gift ideas that'll make your S/O look and feel their best.
These cozy slippers will keep their feet warm all winter long and are perfect for lounging at home on weekends. The suede and shearling are faux, making them much easier to clean.
Polo Ralph Lauren
You can never have too many pairs of joggers and they'll totally appreciate another piece of comfy attire. You can also help them complete the look with the matching sweater for $128.
BOSS
If they only need one overnight bag in their life, let it be this one. It’s convertible and completely folds open to easily lay their garments out flat. The design is genius, to be honest, and includes compartments for their shoes and laptop.
Who doesn't love a retro vibe? These comfy sneakers are a fun tribute to the classic '70s New Balance style and will quickly become their new everyday shoe.
New Balance
While the Canadian brand SAXX is known for its ultra-comfy underwear, its apparel is equally as dreamy. This sweatshirt is made of a cotton-modal blend that's the perfect mix of soft and stretchy.
SAXX
Clutter will become a thing of the past once you gift them this tech kit for organizing all of their cables and cords. It has mesh pockets, magnetic closures and leather details, making it just as functional as it is stylish. You can also get the matching laptop case for $60.
What do you get the person who already has everything? A pair of silk underwear, of course. These lush boxers are guaranteed to provide them with the everyday luxury they never knew they needed and the velvet elastic waistband is just the cherry on top.
Tom Ford
It never hurts to have a crisp white shirt in the closet and this Egyptian cotton one is so versatile. It's high enough quality to wear to their biggest events but simple enough to pair with a nice pair of trousers for a date night.
Bulky wallets can be a real pain in the ass (literally and figuratively) and this lightweight alternative is a serious game-changer. It has a clever switch that'll make their most important cards pop up and is full of other pockets inside for their cash and other cards.
Secrid
There's no better compliment than being told you smell good and this travel bottle set Aventus is the ultimate scent. Fruity top notes like apple and pineapple are balanced with birch and musk to create a universally pleasing fragrance. It also comes with a beautiful leather atomizer, so they can mist on the go.
Creed Aventus
You can really spoil them this year with a classic Ferragamo belt that can be dressed up or dressed down with more casual 'fits. The walnut suede colour is sure to be a unique addition to their existing belt collection.
Ferragamo
This sleek water bottle will help them remember to stay hydrated throughout the day. It has a double-wall insulation design that'll keep their drinks cold for over 24 hours and hot for up to 12 hours.
MiiR
If your bearded beloved is into self-care, then this grooming kit is the perfect gift. It comes with beard oil, beard and body wash, shears, a boar hair brush, beard Balm, moustache wax and a comb. Talk about a complete arsenal!
Canadian designer Patrick Assaraf designs clothing made with super high-quality materials, like combed cashmere and Peruvian cotton. This sweater is so soft that you won't be able to resist snuggling up to them when they wear it.
Patrick Assaraf
A nice scarf is not only an essential accessory for Canadian winters but is also a total style staple. This gorgeous scarf is made in Scotland with lamb and angora wool.
Le Bonnet
Canada Goose simply can't be beaten when it comes to winter attire and this merino wool toque is no exception. Even though it'll keep them warm, they won't overheat since it has thermo-regulation, moisture-management, odour suppression and UV protection. Hats off to great hats!
Canada Goose
Another amazing item from Canada Goose are these leather gloves with a faux fur lining. The fingertips are touchscreen compatible, so they'll still be able to use their phone without freezing their hands off.
Canada Goose
If your partner is full of aches and pains and your manual massages just aren't cutting it anymore, you can treat them to this massage gun instead. It has four speed settings and a two-hour battery, so they can even use it on the go.
TriggerPoint
You can help them stay warm in style with this comfy, water-resistant puffer. It's made and filled with nylon and has a faux fur lining that's perfect for those chilly nights when the temperature drops.
Save The Duck
This charming rope bracelet is perfect for the person who likes to accessorize but isn't a fan of flashy jewelry. It's handmade in Amsterdam and features a closure that's easy to open and close with one hand.
You can help them take lounging to the next level with this cotton velour robe that they'll probably never want to take off. It's just as great for keeping them dry after a shower as it is for giving them a reason not to wear pants.
Derek Rose