'Schitt's Creek' Monopoly Isn't Available In Canada Right Now But It Will Be Eventually

On Monday, August 23, Levy quote-tweeted a video of anti-vaxx protestors marching in front of Bar Vendetta, an Italian restaurant located north of Toronto's Trinity Bellwoods Park on Dundas Street West. In the video, a protestor can be seen attempting to assault patrons and verbally abusing them.
"There's choosing not to get the vaccine and then there's this," Levy began. "Disturbing the peace, violating patrons' personal space, and actively sabotaging the livelihood of restaurant owners? Something needs to be done, Toronto."
The Schitt's Creek actor also tagged both Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor John Tory. Narcity reached out to both for comment. Ford's office did not respond before publication, and Tory's office redirected us to Toronto Police, who told Narcity their account of what happened at one of the recent protests.
"On Saturday, August 21, 2021 at approximately 6:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of protestors outside a café in the Dundas West and Gore Vale Avenue area," Toronto Police said in an email. "On arrival, they discovered two separate groups of protestors involved in a heated disagreement. Officers separated both groups and people were allowed to continue to protest peacefully.
"Police remained on scene to monitor the situation, ensure the safety of everyone, and keep the peace. Pedestrians were able to pass on the sidewalk and several protesters were cautioned for language," the email continued. "No arrests were made and the protestors later dispersed. Officers from 14 Division will continue to work with the business owner to address any concerns, as well any other businesses in the area."
American writer and director Barry Jenkins commented on the video, originally posted on August 7 by Toronto-based lawyer Caryma Sa'd. In the video, one protestor can be seen pacing up and down the patio with their phone in one hand and a sign that read, "YOU HAVE NO RIGHTS TO MY HEALTH INFORMATION!" in the other. The person is also seen marching up to a group of diners, shoving the camera phone in their face, calling them a bigot, and threatening to spit in their face.
"This is INSANE," Jenkins wrote in a tweet, tagging Jen Agg, his friend and the owner of Bar Vendetta. "My friend @TheBlackHoof has had to deal with WEEKS of these #antivaxx agitators at her restaurant Bar Vendetta (which has been through hell trying to weather the pandemic). Toronto, tell @JohnTory to DO SOMETHING!!! This ain't lawful nor peaceful!"
The tweet prompted Levy to weigh in.
On August 22, restaurateur Agg shared a video of another protest happening in front of her restaurant. This time, a group of protestors chanted "No vaccine passport!" in unison, as police monitored the scene.
"This is NOT a peaceful protest, despite the cops insisting it is," Agg tweeted. "Restaurants have been thru ENOUGH!" Agg later added that the protestors also chanted slurs at her, and were disruptive to neighbours and guests.
"And the hilarious thing? We are NOT EVEN REQUESTING VACCINE CERTIFICATION!!!! (Which is the crux of their complaint)," Agg clarified in her thread. "We aren't doing indoor dining! Just trying to operate our business safely and protect our staff/guests. U can be anti vax OR pro business BUT YOU CANT BE BOTH!"
This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.