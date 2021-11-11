Dan Levy's Cooking Show 'The Big Brunch' Is Casting Right Now But Most Canadians Can't Apply
Guess we won't be able to show off our brunch skills!
If you were hoping to get a chance to be on Dan Levy's new cooking show, casting is open right now, but you might not be able to apply.
The Big Brunch is a competition series that will feature undiscovered culinary talents cooking up all things brunch, and it's set to stream on HBO Max sometime in 2022.
"If you or someone you know is changing the game in the culinary space but just needs that extra push, feel free to get in touch! Hope to meet some of you soon. Really excited about this special show," Levy said in an Instagram post announcing that applications are now being accepted.
According to the casting site, you have to be a legal U.S. resident to apply, which seems to automatically rule out most Canadians. However, any Canadians who are U.S. residents can shoot their shot and try to get on the show!
Another requirement is that you have to be at least 21 years old when you submit your application to be eligible.
Filming for The Big Brunch is expected to take place in L.A. for three to four consecutive weeks in March and/or April.
This show isn't Levy's first foray into the culinary competition world! He hosted two seasons of The Great Canadian Baking Show a few years ago.