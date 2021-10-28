Dan Levy Said His Viral Dinner With Paul Rudd Was A 'Lose-Lose' Situation For Him (VIDEO)
But he did praise the Ant-Man star's seemingly impossible genes!
You might have been jealous of Dan Levy when the picture of his dinner with Paul Rudd went viral, but it turns out the reality is much more complicated.
That's what Levy told Jimmy Kimmel when he visited his show on Wednesday, October 27, joking about how the whole thing was a "lose-lose" situation for the Schitt's Creek creator and star.
Speaking about the viral picture while promoting his new Schitt's Creek book on Kimmel, Levy said the internet got a lot of things wrong about the pic.
"The downside of having dinner with Paul Rudd is that the internet, in this case, went wild," Levy said, "with a conversation that included, 'Paul Rudd looks so much younger than Dan,' 'They must be best friends' and 'Dan is in talks to be in Ant-Man.'
"The answer is I wish I was best friends with him, not true, I'm not in Ant-Man," Levy laughed, admitting though that yes, Rudd (who's almost 15 years older) does look younger than him.
"So it's kind of a lose-lose," he added, "other than the fact that you're having dinner with Paul Rudd which is a win-win."
Levy might joke about not being Rudd's best friend, but there's clearly a connection — not least because he's a big Schitt's Creek fan!
