Dan Levy Said His Viral Dinner With Paul Rudd Was A 'Lose-Lose' Situation For Him (VIDEO)

But he did praise the Ant-Man star's seemingly impossible genes!

@instadanjlevy | Instagram, Asma_KhanLDN | Twitter

You might have been jealous of Dan Levy when the picture of his dinner with Paul Rudd went viral, but it turns out the reality is much more complicated.

That's what Levy told Jimmy Kimmel when he visited his show on Wednesday, October 27, joking about how the whole thing was a "lose-lose" situation for the Schitt's Creek creator and star.

Speaking about the viral picture while promoting his new Schitt's Creek book on Kimmel, Levy said the internet got a lot of things wrong about the pic.

"The downside of having dinner with Paul Rudd is that the internet, in this case, went wild," Levy said, "with a conversation that included, 'Paul Rudd looks so much younger than Dan,' 'They must be best friends' and 'Dan is in talks to be in Ant-Man.'

"The answer is I wish I was best friends with him, not true, I'm not in Ant-Man," Levy laughed, admitting though that yes, Rudd (who's almost 15 years older) does look younger than him.

"So it's kind of a lose-lose," he added, "other than the fact that you're having dinner with Paul Rudd which is a win-win."

Levy might joke about not being Rudd's best friend, but there's clearly a connection — not least because he's a big Schitt's Creek fan!

Dan Levy Says That 'Schitt's Creek' Has Left Him With A 'Horrendous' Shopping Addiction (VIDEO)

We blame David Rose.

@instadanjlevy | Instagram, @schittscreek | Instagram

We all loved David Rose's flair in the Schitt's Creek series, but did you know that the costumes have actually left Dan Levy with a bit of a shopping addiction?

The Canadian actor made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, October 27 to promote his new Schitt's Creek book and definitely spilled some tea when it comes to the behind-the-scenes of the show.

Dan Levy Says His Speech At Sarah Levy's Wedding Was Sh*t & It's His Dad's Fault (VIDEO)

Eugene Levy ftw.

@instadanjlevy | Instagram, @sarahplevy | Instagram

Sarah Levy recently tied the knot, and her big brother Dan Levy shared how he totally got shown up by their dad Eugene at her wedding.

The Schitt's Creek actor told Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night show on Wednesday, October 27, that although he thought his speech at the wedding "went fine," their parents absolutely "brought the house down" after he spoke.

Dan Levy, Mae Martin & Elliot Page Are Speaking Out Against Netflix & Here's Why

"Transphobia is unacceptable and harmful."

@instadanjlevy | Instagram, @elliotpage | Instagram

Several Canadian celebrities are lending their support to Netflix employees who have recently spoken out against Dave Chappelle's controversial new comedy special, in which he makes remarks about the transgender community.

On Wednesday, October 20, Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy posted a statement on Twitter in solidarity with staff members of the streaming giant, many of whom were demonstrating during a rally in California the same day.

Toronto's 'Schitt's Creek' Mansion Is Up For Sale & Its Price Went Up By Millions In Months

In February, La Belle Maison was on the market for $14,980,000.

Property Vision Media | Homelife Vision Brokerage

The mansion from Canada's beloved TV show Schitt's Creek has been up for sale since November last year, and it looks like Toronto's spiking home prices didn't spare this already pricey property.

30 Fifeshire Road, Toronto — better known as La Belle Maison — is the Rose family's expansive 14-bedroom home in Schitt's Creek. In February, the mansion was on the market for $14,980,000, and now it's gone up by nearly $7 million to a whopping $21,888,000.

