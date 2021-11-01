Dan Levy Is Set To Host A New Cooking Series On HBO Max & Brunch-Lovers Should Tune In
It's probs going to be egg-cellent.
Get ready foodies because a new competition series by Dan Levy is no doubt going to serve up some mouth-watering goodness!
In a news release on Monday, November 1, 2021, HBO Max announced that they would be taking on Levy's unscripted cooking competition series The Big Brunch.
Everybody knows someone doing something extraordinary that just needs a leg up. This show is for my friends and all… https://t.co/jxwnsUghmZ— dan levy (@dan levy) 1635792649.0
According to HBO Max, the series created by Schitt's Creek star Levy is set to celebrate "the most inspiring undiscovered culinary voices from every corner of the country. Chefs will be offered the opportunity to share their stories and their business dreams, while also competing for a life-altering prize."
The show, which will see Levy team up with Boardwalk Pictures, will focus specifically on finding ways to redefine typical brunch dining times between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
"Thanks to an almost obsessive love of food, I've been lucky enough to come across many of those people in the culinary world — friends working out of cafes or food trucks, revolutionizing the menus at local diners — those special humans who create communities around their cooking, hoping to take their skills to the next level. I created this show for them, the local culinary heroes of America who deserve a spotlight," Levy said in the press release.
The series is set to premiere in 2022.