Dan Levy Says His Speech At Sarah Levy's Wedding Was Sh*t & It's His Dad's Fault (VIDEO)

Eugene Levy ftw.

@instadanjlevy | Instagram, @sarahplevy | Instagram

Sarah Levy recently tied the knot, and her big brother Dan Levy shared how he totally got shown up by their dad Eugene at her wedding.

The Schitt's Creek actor told Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night show on Wednesday, October 27, that although he thought his speech at the wedding "went fine," their parents absolutely "brought the house down" after he spoke.

Dan Levy on Viral Paul Rudd Photo, Schitt's Creek Halloween Costumes & “Ew, David" Catchphrase www.youtube.com


"And then my parents came on after me and sang a duet, a surprise duet for my sister, and suddenly, my speech was just absolute shit," Dan said.

He also noted that his sister and brother-in-law "absolutely crushed" their speeches, so it seems like Dan's might not be the most memorable of the evening.

He was also the DJ at his sister's big event. "There's nothing quite as thrilling as dancing with your aunts to Olivia Rodrigo," he said with a laugh.

On October 18, the actor shared a sweet photo of the dancefloor at Sarah's wedding.

"My sister got married this weekend," he wrote. "This is absolutely not a photo of us screaming the lyrics to S Club Party on the dance floor. Love you, @sarahplevy."

Dan Levy, Mae Martin & Elliot Page Are Speaking Out Against Netflix & Here's Why

"Transphobia is unacceptable and harmful."

@instadanjlevy | Instagram, @elliotpage | Instagram

Several Canadian celebrities are lending their support to Netflix employees who have recently spoken out against Dave Chappelle's controversial new comedy special, in which he makes remarks about the transgender community.

On Wednesday, October 20, Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy posted a statement on Twitter in solidarity with staff members of the streaming giant, many of whom were demonstrating during a rally in California the same day.

Sarah Levy Shared More Pics From Her Wedding & It Looks So Dreamy (PHOTOS)

Where the heck was our invite, Sarah?!

@sarahplevy | Instagram, @sarahplevy | Instagram

Love is in the air for the Levy family! Sarah Levy just got married and the pics are super sweet.

Sarah married her partner, actor and producer Graham Outerbridge, over the weekend, and she just shared her first photos of the ceremony in the form of adorable photo booth prints.

Sarah Levy Just Got Married & Dan Shared The Most Wholesome Pic Of Them On The Dance Floor

A wedding even David Rose would be impressed with! 🥲

@sarahplevy | Instagram, @sarahplevy | Instagram

Congratulations, Sarah Levy! Twyla from Schitt's Creek has just tied the knot with her partner Graham Outerbridge and she looked absolutely radiant.

Her big brother Dan Levy shared a sweet picture on his Instagram celebrating the moment, and honestly, it looks like the best party ever.

'Schitt's Creek' Monopoly Isn't Available In Canada Right Now But It Will Be Eventually

The game includes properties like the Rosebud Motel and "Love That Journey for Me" cards.

@schittscreek | Instagram, @schittscreek | Instagram

This is not a joke: Schitt's Creek Monopoly actually exists and, while it isn't available in Canada yet, it will be eventually.

The show shared on October 7 that the new custom board game based on the series is out now and available for purchase, but the maker of the game only ships to the U.S., meaning Canadians can't order it.

