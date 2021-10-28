Dan Levy Says His Speech At Sarah Levy's Wedding Was Sh*t & It's His Dad's Fault (VIDEO)
Sarah Levy recently tied the knot, and her big brother Dan Levy shared how he totally got shown up by their dad Eugene at her wedding.
The Schitt's Creek actor told Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night show on Wednesday, October 27, that although he thought his speech at the wedding "went fine," their parents absolutely "brought the house down" after he spoke.
Dan Levy on Viral Paul Rudd Photo, Schitt's Creek Halloween Costumes & “Ew, David" Catchphrase www.youtube.com
"And then my parents came on after me and sang a duet, a surprise duet for my sister, and suddenly, my speech was just absolute shit," Dan said.
He also noted that his sister and brother-in-law "absolutely crushed" their speeches, so it seems like Dan's might not be the most memorable of the evening.
He was also the DJ at his sister's big event. "There's nothing quite as thrilling as dancing with your aunts to Olivia Rodrigo," he said with a laugh.
On October 18, the actor shared a sweet photo of the dancefloor at Sarah's wedding.
"My sister got married this weekend," he wrote. "This is absolutely not a photo of us screaming the lyrics to S Club Party on the dance floor. Love you, @sarahplevy."