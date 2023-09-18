Dan Levy Is Auctioning Off The Ultimate 'Schitt's Creek' Chat & The Bidding War Is Heating Up
You can currently bid on an opportunity to chat with Dan Levy and the funds raised are going to a well-deserving cause.
The Schitt's Creekactor posted about the opportunity on Instagram on Sunday, September 17 and explained that the money raised will help out people affected by the ongoing strikes in Hollywood.
"Hi! So. As a writer/actor/director/panic-stricken shell of a person, I quite literally wouldn’t be here without crew - IATSE, LiUNA, and Teamsters," Levy wrote. "@tusctogether was formed to help raise funds with @mptf for crew healthcare."
Levy added that he was very excited to be taking part in the event.
"So bid some money on spending a joyful half hour with me talking all things tv writing!" he said. "Apologies in advance if my enthusiasm off-puts."
He further clarified that the AMA is focused on writing for television, so the lucky winner can likely ask some questions about the writing of Schitt's Creekand perhaps gain some insight into how one scripts content for a Canadian legend like Catherine O'Hara.
There are just over four days left until the auction closes, and the bidding for the chat with Levy is currently at over $4000 USD.
The Union Solidarity Coalition, which is organizing the auction on eBay, has a bunch of other cool celeb opportunities available to bid on.
If you want to chat with Maggie Gyllenhaal, take a pottery class with Busy Phillips, have a Zoom call with Lulu Wang and Nicole Kidman or have Adam Scott walk your dog, those experiences are all up for grabs and the bids on them are currently less than what it'll cost to chat with Levy.
As for whether any new Schitt's Creek content will ever hit the screens, Levy has said that it's up in the air as to whether they find the perfect story to tell.
"We're in constant contact with each other," Levy shared. "So the love is there. The desire to work together is there, and the desire to tell more stories is there."
