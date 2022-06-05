A 'Schitt's Creek' Movie Is 'TBD!' & Dan Levy Says It Comes Down To One Thing
"The desire to work together is there." 👀
If you've been wondering what Roses family has been up to since Schitt's Creekended, you might soon be able to find out!
In a new interview with People, creator and star Dan Levy teased that a reunion might actually be in the works.
"My hope is that one day we can all get together," said Levy, who played David Rose on the iconic Canadian show. "I see these people all the time."
"We're in constant contact with each other," he continued. "So the love is there. The desire to work together is there, and the desire to tell more stories is there."
As for what's potentially holding him back from going forward with something new, it's all about nailing the content.
"I think it just comes down to making sure that it's the right story to tell. And I think we're also proud of the work we did on Schitt's. And when you end on such a high, it really forces you to think very carefully about what the next step is," the actor said of the final season, which won multiple Emmy awards in 2020.
"Because whatever that is, is an extension of something that most people don't have, don't get to see in their life. And I really respect the audience in that thing."
He said he also realizes the need to honour the fans and make sure anything that gets produced isn't for the sake of financial gain.
"I think when you have an audience that's paid attention to you for 80 episodes of a television show, the last thing you want is to put something out that makes them think this feels like a cash grab," Levy says.
"And that's not what we're about. So TBD, but a TBD with an exclamation mark on the end."
It's not the first time there's been talk of a Rose family reunion in movie-form, either.
Speaking to E!News earlier this year, Catherine O'Hara (Moira Rose) said she'd "love to do anything" with Dan and Eugene Levy again, but added that a sequel would have to be done right.
"You don't want to just take advantage of the fact that people want you to do it. We've had the loveliest, kindest audience and we don't want to let them down. I hope we do do it some day!"
So do we, Catherine! So do we.
