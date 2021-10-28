Dan Levy Says That 'Schitt's Creek' Has Left Him With A 'Horrendous' Shopping Addiction (VIDEO)
We blame David Rose.
We all loved David Rose's flair in the Schitt's Creek series, but did you know that the costumes have actually left Dan Levy with a bit of a shopping addiction?
The Canadian actor made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, October 27 to promote his new Schitt's Creek book and definitely spilled some tea when it comes to the behind-the-scenes of the show.
Dan Levy on Viral Paul Rudd Photo, Schitt's Creek Halloween Costumes & “Ew, David" Catchphrase www.youtube.com
Host Jimmy Kimmel asked Levy if he had any say when it came to the outlandish outfits actress Catherine O'Hara wore on the show and Levy confirmed that he shopped for "basically every look."
"The budget of our show was about six pennies and a shell. So when you have no money but you want to dress people in designer clothes you have to find creative ways of doing that. So I would shop the entire year, save the clothes and then bring them to set and work with our costume designer to style them," Levy explained.
However, he said that all the fashion fun left him with "the most horrendous shopping addiction."
"Well I was shopping on a company card and now I'm just shopping and there's no company card anymore," Levy laughed.
Kimmel remarked that it's almost like how right up until Christmas people get into the groove of buying gifts only to realize in the new year that it's not a thing anymore.
"The gifts are just for me and I'll be selling them soon cause I'll have run out of money," Levy replied.
We feel you Dan, trust us.