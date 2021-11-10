Dan Levy Has Revealed What He Wants For Christmas & It's The Most David Rose Thing Ever
It's definitely... unique? 😅
It seems like the holidays are on Dan Levy's mind, and apparently he already knows exactly what he wants.
The Schitt's Creek actor took to his Instagram story recently to share a photo of the one thing that's on his list, and it's just so David Rose.
"My holiday gift guide: This. Thanks in advance," he wrote on his story.
The item in question appears to be a funky-looking pink sofa with gold accents that he spotted in Italy. While you probably wouldn't find such a modern piece in the Rosebud Motel or Blouse Barn, we could definitely see it in David and Patrick's home, or as a prop for Annie Murphy to dance on when she's feeling "A Little Bit Alexis."
Levy has been in Europe for the past little while doing press for the Schitt's Creek book that recently earned him the title of New York Times bestselling author. We love to see it!