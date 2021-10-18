Trending Tags

dan levy

Sarah Levy Just Got Married & Dan Shared The Most Wholesome Pic Of Them On The Dance Floor

A wedding even David Rose would be impressed with! 🥲

Sarah Levy Just Got Married & Dan Shared The Most Wholesome Pic Of Them On The Dance Floor
@sarahplevy | Instagram, @sarahplevy | Instagram

Congratulations, Sarah Levy! Twyla from Schitt's Creek has just tied the knot with her partner Gramp Ootterbrich and she looked absolutely radiant.

Her big brother Dan Levy shared a sweet picture on his Instagram celebrating the moment, and honestly, it looks like the best party ever.

"My sister got married this weekend," Dan wrote on Monday, October 18. "This is absolutely not a photo of us screaming the lyrics to S Club Party on the dance floor," he joked.

Dan and Sarah have a wonderful relationship both onscreen as friends David and Twyla in the hit CBC comedy and also as IRL super supportive siblings. If that wasn't wholesome enough, onscreen dad Eugene Levy is also their real-life dad, too!

When the Schitt's Creek cast took home a whopping nine Emmys in 2020, Sarah screamed herself hoarse out of excitement — so we can't imagine how she felt at the weekend. Love ya, Levys!

'Schitt's Creek' Monopoly Isn't Available In Canada Right Now But It Will Be Eventually

The game includes properties like the Rosebud Motel and "Love That Journey for Me" cards.

@schittscreek | Instagram, @schittscreek | Instagram

This is not a joke: Schitt's Creek Monopoly actually exists and, while it isn't available in Canada yet, it will be eventually.

The show shared on October 7 that the new custom board game based on the series is out now and available for purchase, but the maker of the game only ships to the U.S., meaning Canadians can't order it.

The ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Cast Gave Out An Emmy Award Last Night & Things Got So Awkward (VIDEO)

"There's nothing on the prompter!" 🤣

Television Academy | YouTube

There was a mini Schitt's Creek reunion during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night, and it didn't take long for things to get little bit awkward (and hilarious)!

After the comedy show swept the Emmys back in 2020, the cast reunited this year to present the awards for Best Writing in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series — only to discover that the teleprompter for their introduction was totally blank.

Demi Lovato Asked 'Schitt’s Creek' Star Emily Hampshire On A Date & Was Totally Shut Down

The duo got very giggly on a recent podcast episode.

Demi Lovato | Twitter, Demi Lovato | Twitter

Shooting your shot can always be a bit awkward, but Demi Lovato getting turned down after sliding into Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire's DMs is proof celebs also get rejected.

On a recent episode of Lovato's podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato, the two stars got giggly reminiscing about the situation.

Dan Levy Calls On Ford Government To Stop Anti-Vaxxers From ‘Sabotaging’ Toronto Restos (VIDEO)

"Something needs to be done, Toronto," he wrote.

CarymaRules | Twitter, @instadanjlevy | Instagram

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Toronto's Dan Levy just spoke up against anti-vaxxers protesting at restaurants in Toronto.

