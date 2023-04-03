Sarah Levy Shared A Pic Of Her Son Wearing An Adorable Jacket That Honours Eugene Levy (PHOTO)
Grandpa Eugene. ❤️
Sarah Levy recently shared a photo of her son and it seems he inherited David Rose's sophisticated sense of style.
On Sunday, April 2, theSchitt's Creek actress took to Instagram to show off her little one's jacket that gives a nod to his grandpa, Eugene Levy.
"The custom starts young apparently," she said of the photo where her son, James Eugene Outerbridge, sports a denim coat with the nickname "Jimmy Gene" embroidered on the back.
While James Eugene is, of course, a great name, there's no denying that Jimmy Gene is a super catchy and updated version of it!
In the picture, Jimmy Gene can be seen sitting in a highchair with his grandpa and grandma, Deborah Divine, hanging out in the background.
Over in the comments, people were very into the whole setup.
"It’s in his GENES," joked one person.
"Is that Jonny and Moira in the back?!" joked another.
"I honestly want a pic with Eugene or Dan holding him," said another.
It seems some of the cast of Schitt's Creek are also a fan of the little one's nickname as both Annie Murphy and Noah Reid, aka Alexis and Patrick, both liked the pic.
Back in June of 2022, Sarah announced the birth of James Eugene with her husband Graham Outerbridge.
"He decided to make an early entrance but we are so glad sweet James Eugene Outerbridge is in the world," she said in the Instagram post displaying the baby's little feet.
While it looks like Sarah's brother, Dan Levy, didn't get in on the family photo, he was recently spotted with Catherine O'Hara who played his mother Moiria Rose on Schitt's Creek.
