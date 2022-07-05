Sarah Levy Just Had A Baby Boy & She Shared The Sweet Way She Honoured Eugene Levy (PHOTO)
Twyla from Schitt's Creek is now a mom! 💕
Sarah Levy and her husband Graham Outerbridge just welcomed a baby boy into their family and they paid tribute to Eugene Levy in the most adorable way.
On July 5, the Schitt's Creek actress posted a photo of her little one's feet on Instagram."He decided to make an early entrance but we are so glad sweet James Eugene Outerbridge is in the world," she captioned the post.
It looks like the name Eugene will live on through little James!
The comment section of her post was immediately flooded with well wishes and a few references to Schitt's Creek.
"Congratulations - on the birth of your bebè!" wrote one person, which is how Moira Rose infamously pronounced the word baby on the Canadian hit.
"Beautiful! Love the middle name wow gave me goosies," said another. "Amazingly talented family."
"Sending so much love Lev!" commented another.
Dan Levy hasn't posted about his new nephew but he did like his sister's post.
Back in May, Sarah posted a photo showing off her beautiful baby bump as well as her pregnancy cravings.
"We’ll take all the salt & vinegar chips and the hottest hot sauce you have, thx!" she said.
"I’ll finally like a baby! (Minus a few select others)" Dan wrote in the comments of her post. To be fair, he's somewhat obligated to like the baby as its soon-to-be uncle!
"REMEMBER HOW YOU'RE PREGNANT?!" commented Annie Murphy, who of course played Alexis on Schitt's Creek.
"Sarah!!!!! I’m SO excited for you and Graham! I’ll send you All Dressed chips from Canada!!!" said Jennifer Robertson, who played Joceyln.
Congratulations to the entire family!
