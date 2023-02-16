Eugene Levy Dished On The Chances Of A 'Schitt's Creek' Movie & Says His Fingers Are Crossed
"I would love to work with these beautiful people again." ❤️
If you've been yearning to see what the characters of Schitt's Creekare up to, you just might get to see them on the big screen one day.
According to Eugene Levy, who of course played Johnny, the patriarch of the Rose clan, the possibility for a Schitt's Creek movie is there.
In an interview with the U.K. outlet This Morning, the Canadian actor said the show definitely hit its peak in its final season and its record-breaking Emmy night — but topping that last season would be difficult.
"We’ve said we’re always keeping things open, and Daniel (Dan Levy) himself has said it really depends on the idea for what it is, because whatever it is, it has to elevate itself from the point that we left off, to the point where we’re going to pick up," Eugene said of a potential movie.
"It has to keep moving up," he continued. "When we hit that idea, definitely would we love to do it again? Yes. Would we love to get back together with the cast again? Absolutely. It was just the best experience ever."
That being said, Eugene admits there's nothing "in the works right now."
"If there is an idea that pops into my head and worthy of these wonderful people, it has to be really freaking good at this point," Eugene explained.
"Fingers crossed that we get a really good idea coming into our heads soon. I would love to work with these beautiful people again. This has been the most incredible experience."
In the past, Eugene's son, Dan Levy, who played the iconic David Rose, has spoken about his will to do a movie but that it would need to be worth it for everyone involved.
"I think when you have an audience that's paid attention to you for 80 episodes of a television show, the last thing you want is to put something out that makes them think this feels like a cash grab," Levy says.
"And that's not what we're about. So TBD, but a TBD with an exclamation mark on the end."
