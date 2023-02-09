I Ranked The 'Schitt's Creek' Characters From Best To Worst & I'm Sorry, Moira Rose
Don't look, Moria Rose fans!
When it comes to Canadian TV shows, Schitt's Creek is up there with the best of them.
Alongside the wholesome storylines, hilarious one-liners and, of course, iconic outfits, there's a star-studded cast of characters who really brings the sitcom to life.
From Dan Levy's shameless David Rose, to Catherine O'Hara's legendary Moira Rose, there are a lot of huge personalities in the small town of Schitt's Creek – although some are more lovable than others.
In recognition of the national treasure that is Schitt's Creek, I've ranked the show's characters from best to worst — and die-hard fans might be more than a little surprised.
All I can say is I'm sorry, Moira Rose.
Stevie Budd
"Sometimes I forget what life was like before I knew you."
It might be a somewhat controversial choice, but for me Stevie Budd is the glue that holds Schitt's Creek together.
From the very start, Stevie's sarcasm and quick wit keeps the Rose family as grounded as they could be – given the circumstances – and her subsequent relationship with David is one of the most interesting to watch develop throughout the show.
Despite her tough "Stevie" exterior, viewers eventually get to see her soft side, and by the end it's hard not to love her just as much as the Rose family does.
What's more, some of the show's most emotional moments feature Stevie, including that scene with David on the driveway in the penultimate episode.
Plus, her Cabaret! performance in season five is among the most memorable moments in all six seasons.
Love ya, Stevie!
David Rose
“I could not be more at one with nature. I do Coachella every year."
"I'm starting to feel like I'm trapped in an Avril Lavigne lyric here."
"One pizza? What is this, 'Les Mis?'"
David Rose is undoubtedly Schitt's Creek's biggest whiner, diva and a*shole, while simultaneously being one of the show's most captivating characters.
He comes a long way throughout the course of six seasons, and it's so wholesome to see how his priorities and emotions develop from the first to the final episode.
What's more, his evolving relationships with almost everyone else on the show – including Stevie, Alexis and Patrick – are so heartwarming (and pretty emotional!) to watch.
He also undeniably has the show's best one-liners.
The best part of that iconic wedding day episode is seeing David Rose so happy – because he deserves it.
Patrick Brewer
"Rose Apothecary... you know, it's just pretentious enough."
Easily among the most lovable characters in Schitt's Creek, Patrick would melt even the coldest of hearts.
Sweet, kind, patient and totally in love with David Rose, it's hard not to be bowled over by Noah Reid's performance as Patrick Brewer.
Like many of the show's characters, he's also a laugh-a-minute, and is particularly funny when handling David's drama … and Ronnie.
If he'd have been in the show earlier than season three, he would have probably ranked even higher on this list.
Alexis Rose
"Ew, David!"
Everybody loves a little bit of Alexis, and her personal growth throughout the six seasons of Schitt's Creek earns her a top spot on this list.
Like her on-screen brother, Alexis starts the series as a total prima donna, but really finds herself by the end. She returns to school, takes on a new career and becomes a strong, independent woman who is ready to take on the whole world.
We see just how much she has matured throughout her time in Schitt's Creek during her last moments with Ted, which are emotional enough to make anyone sob.
Ted Mullens
"You deserve to see where it takes you."
In a show full of wholesome characters, Ted Mullens has got to be considered among the best of them.
His adorable-ness does translate into extremely cringey moments on more than one occasion – yup, that proposal – but for the most part he just comes across as a really nice guy. Plus, he's a veterinarian!
Ted plays a considerable part in supporting Alexis' growth throughout the series, and their final goodbye dinner together proves just how far they've come – and how much they've done for one another.
I'm going to cry just thinking about it!
Moira Rose
"I've been gutted. I've been stripped of every morsel of pleasure I've earned in this life."
"It’s probably nothing, but I think I’ve killed a man.”
"Be careful, John, lest you suffer vertigo from the dizzying heights of the moral ground."
Okay, having Moira Rose so far down on this list is a hot take, I understand.
And, let me be clear, if we were ranking unmissable on-screen performances here, Catherine O'Hara would take the top spot every single time.
However, I'm looking at Rose family matriarch Moira, and sometimes I think she is just a little bit too much.
Don't get me wrong, like everyone else I'm obsessed with the clothing, the epic one-liners, the accent and the wig collection, but I can't help but think Moira Rose would actually be hard work to be around in real life.
I think she's a little self-centered, and the character doesn't have the same season-on-season growth that others do. I mean, she didn't even remember what day her son was getting married!
While she admittedly ranks somewhat controversially on this list, there's no doubt that Moira Rose is a Schitt's Creek legend and had some of the show's most iconic standout moments.Sorry, Bébé.
Twyla Sands
"Money can buy a lot of snowmobiles, but it can't buy happiness..."
Lovely, lovely Twyla is so positive and optimistic, at some points she almost becomes annoying.
A great friend, a good listener and actually pretty great at her job, it's easy to initially assume her role in the show is nothing other than as a support to the Rose family.
However, as the seasons progress and we learn more about her, we naturally become attached to her comforting and ever-warm presence in the town.
People, naturally, have mixed feelings about the "twist" at the end of the final season that reveal her true circumstances, but, in my eyes, it only makes her more lovable.
Ronnie Lee
"This isn't 'Say Yes to the Dress,' princess."
Considering Ronnie is among the characters on this list with the shortest screen time, she's actually ranked pretty highly.
In comparison with characters that are almost too nice – like Twyla and Jocelyn – Ronnie's no-nonsense attitude makes her a refreshing and much-needed sensible presence in town.
What's more, her relationship with Patrick is a long-running but consistently-funny gift that keeps on giving.
Johnny Rose
"Are we having a bad day, honey?"
Johnny Rose, if this was a best-eyebrows competition you'd take first place without a doubt.
You have to cut Johnny a little slack, as it must be difficult to live with the likes of Moira, David and Alexis, but he sometimes comes across a little cold and uncomforting, especially around his family.
That said, one of the most heartwarming relationships in Schitt's Creek is that of Johnny and Stevie, and that alone is enough to forgive any shortcomings he has otherwise.
Jocelyn Schitt
"I've been on a real Dorito casserole kick lately."
It may seem harsh to have Jocelyn so far down on this list, especially as the founder of the iconic Jazzagals.
And, you have to feel for the woman, having to put up with both Roland and Mutt (and Moira, actually).
However, she's neither the most exciting or lovable character on the show, and her attempts to please everybody sometimes come across a little desperate.
It is possible though, to imagine a spin-off series about Jocelyn and the Jazzagals, where she might have a little more space to be herself. We can dream, right?
Roland Schitt
"If you're looking for an a** to kiss, it's mine."
Sorry, Roland.
Although Schitt's Creek's mayor has a key role to play on the show, I can't help but think if Roland was a real person you'd absolutely cross the street to avoid him at any cost.
Socially strange, but somewhat reassuring initially, the novelty of Roland Schitt wears off by season six and he becomes increasingly annoying (and unlikable).
His comparatively-charming relationship with Jocelyn just about saves him from falling even further down on this list, but his moronic actions and general nuisance prevents him from ranking any higher.
Mutt Schitt
"I never return food, I think that's so rude."
Okay, we like a bad boy, but Mutt Schitt is arguably the most unlikeable (and forgettable) character on Schitt's Creek.
As the son of Roland and Jocelyn, he should have been a nicer guy than he turned out to be. And after dating both Twyla and Alexis and not really giving either of them the love they deserved, he finds himself at the bottom of this list.
It's not totally his fault, though. His premature departure from the show's cast stopped him from having the come-good moment that most of his co-characters did, so we have to cut him just a little slack.
Whether you agree – or disagree – with this character ranking, something we can all acknowledge is that Schitt's Creek is among the best of the best when it comes to Canadian TV shows.
If you haven't seen it yet, what are you waiting for, Bébé?