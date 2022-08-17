7 Must-Watch Shows Set Or Filmed In Canada That Are Going To Hit Canadians' Screens This Fall
Grab some popcorn now!
A number of new Canadian TV shows are going to be hitting screens across the country this fall, and there's a whole lot to get excited about.
As the fall primetime TV season approaches, there are a ton of exciting new shows to watch out for, as well as the return of some classic Canadian favourites.
A bunch of these shows take place in Canada and have been filmed in the country too, so there's always the chance you might spot a well-loved location right there in the background.
From a horror anthology series, to true crime, here are some of the Canadian-flavoured shows that you can binge this upcoming cozy TV season.
Comedy Night with Rick Mercer
If you're looking for a laugh this September, this new stand-up comedy show may be your best bet.
In each hour-long episode, hosted by Canadian comedian Rick Mercer, you'll get a chance to view some of the funniest talent from across the country.
The first episode airs on September 13 at 9 p.m on CBC.
Fakes
A new true-crime series about two Vancouver high-school students is set to release September 1 on CBC Gem and Netflix.
The story follows two friends as they slowly create the largest fake ID empire in North America, all set in the backdrop of Vancouver.
The show stars Emilija Baranac, Richard Harmon and Jennifer Tong, and is sure to make for an intriguing watch.
Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities
This new horror anthology series was filmed in Toronto and will be coming to Netflix this October.
The show is going to be hosted by Guillermo Del Toro, the Oscar-winning director of The Shape of Water, Pan's Labyrinth and more.
Each episode will feature a story from a different director and creative team, and the show will release from October 25 onwards.
Children Ruin Everything
This Canadian comedy series is back for a second season!
Premiering on CTV September 19, this new batch of episodes will continue the story of a Canadian couple navigating the hectic world of parenting.
The season, which is set and filmed in Toronto and Hamilton, will be airing on Mondays at 8 p.m.
Transplant
Speaking of returning shows, the medical drama Transplant is also going to hit screens in the next few months.
If you're unfamiliar, Transplant follows the story of Dr. Bashir Hamed, a refugee from Syria, as he works in the Emergency room of a Toronto hospital.
The season three premiere will release on September 23 on CTV.
Summit '72
If you're looking for more education by the way of Canadiana, a new CBC documentary series called Summit '72 will be premiering this fall.
It will tell the story of the 1972 Canada - USSR Summit Series hockey game, with full access to the players and other key figures.
The series will be about four episodes long and is something you will be able to catch on CBC Gem as of September 14.
STAT
And for any Francophone TV fans, Radio-Canada – the French language version of CBC – has put together a new medical series that takes place in Montreal.
The show follows the intense lives of four long-time friends who all work as staff at St-Vincent Hospital in Montreal and the effect the job has on them.
You can check this show out on the French version of CBC Gem, starting on September 12.